Cumberbatch in top form as cruel, enigmatic cowboy

By Raymond Pignone Columbia-Greene Media
hudsonvalley360.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The Power of the Dog” takes place in an American West that never really existed. The time is 1925, the place Montana, a netherworld of closing options and constant threat, a mythic place, a rural reflection of Orson Welles’s urban gothic “The Magnificent Ambersons.”. The director is Jane Campion,...

www.hudsonvalley360.com

