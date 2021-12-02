Cumberbatch in top form as cruel, enigmatic cowboy

“The Power of the Dog” (126 mins; Rated R for language, partial nudity and adult thematic material). 8 out of 10. Based on the 1967 novel by Thomas Savage, little-seen filmmaker Jane Campion (only her eighth film in over 30 years) has adapted it to the screen in an effort to capture the “inner makings” of a small group of people seemingly trapped in a morality play of their own making — seeking love, peace and harmony — when conditions say otherwise. “The Power of the Dog” (a line in a spiritual psalm) can at best be described as a nuanced, intrinsic character-driven mood-piece set in the vast expanse of Montana, circa 1925. As much as the tone of the story imbues a time nearly 100 years ago, many of its motifs, themes and values harken back to cowboy mentality of the 1880s. In this tiny corner of the world, four people clash in a struggle to find meaning in their lives — perhaps redemption.

