Residential School Foundation, Corporate Veterans And Indigenous Artisan Studio Partner In Iconic Labradorite Community Impact Project -- The Mindful Maple Leaf

MARY'S HARBOUR, NL, Dec. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - SimpliCanada has developed a distinctly Indigenous artisanal collaboration project that will support Residential School Survivors through the Legacy of Hope Foundation. Each Mindful Maple Leaf is a uniquely carved labradorite pocket-stone produced at a Nunatsiavut-based workshop that adheres to the Indigenous principles of artists and crafts people.

Proceeds from the Mindful Maple Leaf sales will go to the Legacy of Hope Foundation. "We are so happy and grateful to be partnering with the Mindful Maple Leaf project because it will not only support and promote Indigenous artists and the territory, but it will also educate Canadians about Indigenous history and culture in a positive way. This can only help to build better relationships and foster Reconciliation," said Teresa Edwards, Executive Director and In-House Legal Counsel of the Legacy of Hope Foundation.

The Mindful Maple Leaf is made from 100% genuine Canadian Labradorite which is sourced by the Great Caribou Studio. "The stone is reminiscent of the Northern Lights and captures the spirit of our culture and people," said Charlene Rumbolt, lead artist and knowledge keeper with the Great Caribou Studio. "Each individual piece is hand-carved into one-of-a-kind creations at the Nain Jewellery Studio under the guidance of Master Carver John Terriak."

SimpliCanada has also engaged Joey Jenkins Photography, Birds Eye Inc. photography and Nagamo Indigenous Music for Media on the development of the Mindful Maple Leaf. "We have curated every aspect of this project to make certain that Indigenous people and communities are shaping and benefiting from what we know is a critically important time in this era of Truth and Reconciliation," said Janice Ruddock, co-founder of SimpliCanada.

"Over the past several months we have worked to ensure that each facet of the Mindful Maple Leaf is top to bottom authentic and connected," said SimpliCanada co-founder Helen Dawe-Webb. "This project puts a concrete piece of Reconciliation literally and figuratively in the hands of people who want to actively take the steps necessary toward a shared path forward."

To learn more about the Mindful Maple Leaf project visit the > http://www.mindfulmapleleaf.ca/.

SOURCE SimpliCanada