ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Harris Williams Advises TPC Training On Its Sale To American Safety Council

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised TPC Training (TPC), a portfolio company of Frontenac Company (Frontenac), on its sale to American Safety Council (ASC), a portfolio company of Ridgemont Equity Partners (Ridgemont). TPC is a provider of workforce training; performance management; and environmental, health, and safety (EHS) compliance software solutions for industrial and highly regulated end-markets. The transaction was led by Erik Szyndlar, Andy Leed, Brian Titterington, Ben de Fiebre and Matt Calderon of the Harris Williams Technology Group.

"Through a unique combination of digital training content and EHS software, TPC enables organizations to operate more efficiently and better manage risk, while also enabling professionals to attain the necessary skills to advance their careers," said Erik Szyndlar, a managing director at Harris Williams. "The combination of TPC and ASC brings together two highly complementary companies that sit at the center of workforce development and enterprise compliance. It was a pleasure working with TPC management and Frontenac on this transaction, and we are excited about the opportunity ahead for the combined business."

"TPC's sale to ASC represents another premium transaction for the firm within the professional education and compliance technology sectors," added Andy Leed, a director at Harris Williams. "Industry-wide worker shortages, a widening skills gap and an increasing focus on workplace safety are not only driving strong demand for TPC's solutions, but also fueling investment activity across the broader market. These are powerful market tailwinds that we expect to continue over the next decade."

TPC is a provider of industrial skills and workplace safety training, performance management, and EHS compliance software solutions to organizations of all sizes, ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small businesses and workers that span multiple disciplines from industrial to food service. The company offers one of the industry's broadest libraries of technical and safety training content, as well as software solutions to manage workforce operations. TPC helps companies maximize the full potential of their workforce, dramatically improve productivity, reduce downtime and keep teams safe. TPC is headquartered in Chicago.

Frontenac is a Chicago-based private equity firm. The firm focuses on investing in lower-middle market buyout transactions in the consumer, industrial and services industries. Frontenac works in partnership with established operating leaders, through an executive-centric approach called CEO1ST, which seeks to identify, acquire and build market-leading companies through transformational acquisitions and operational excellence. Over the last 50 years, Frontenac has worked with over 275 owners of mid-sized businesses as they address complex transition issues of liquidity, management enhancement and growth planning.

ASC is a leading online national provider of mandatory training, education and certification solutions to regulated end markets. ASC collaborates with federal and state agencies, higher learning institutions, trade associations and iconic industry brands to ensure the content of its online courses is best-in-class and compliant with applicable laws, regulations or industry standards. ASC is committed to helping people live safer and more productive lives with current training offerings focused on workplace safety, driver safety and other vocational certifications. The company is based in Orlando, Florida.

Ridgemont is a Charlotte, North Carolina-based middle market buyout and growth equity investor. Since 1993, the principals of Ridgemont have invested over $5.5 billion. The firm focuses on equity investments up to $250 million and utilizes a proven, industry-focused investment approach and repeatable value creation strategies. Ridgemont's most recent flagship fund, REP III, was formed in 2018 and has $1.65 billion of committed capital.

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) - Get PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Report.

The Harris Williams Technology Group advises leading private and public companies, founders, and private equity, growth equity and venture capital firms on mergers and acquisitions and capital-raising transactions worldwide. The Technology Group has deep domain expertise in software and technology-enabled services and dedicated focus areas across a variety of vertical software applications and end markets. For more information on the Technology Group and its recent transactions, visit the Technology Group's section of the Harris Williams website.

Harris Williams LLC is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is a private limited company incorporated under English law with its registered office at 8th Floor, 20 Farringdon Street, London EC4A 4AB, UK, registered with the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales (registration number 07078852). Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH is registered in the commercial register of the local court of Frankfurt am Main, Germany, under HRB 107540. The registered address is Bockenheimer Landstrasse 33-35, 60325 Frankfurt am Main, Germany (email address: hwgermany@harriswilliams.com). Geschäftsführer/Directors: Jeffery H. Perkins, Paul Poggi. (VAT No. DE321666994). Harris Williams is a trade name under which Harris Williams LLC, Harris Williams & Co. Ltd and Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH conduct business.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211202005730/en/

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates ADTN, ROG, VG, DRNA; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN) - Get ADTRAN, Inc. Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with ADVA. Following completion of the transaction, ADTRAN shareholders are expected to own approximately 54% of the combined company. If you are an ADTRAN shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
BUSINESS
TheStreet

MDH Acquisition Corp. And Olive Ventures Holdings, Inc. Announce The Filing Of Amendment No. 2 To The Registration Statement On Form S-4 By Olive Ventures Holdings, Inc., With Q3 Results For Olive.com

MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: MDH, MDH.WS, MDH.U) today announced the filing by Olive Ventures Holdings, Inc. with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") of Amendment No. 2 to the registration statement on Form S-4 (the "Form S-4"), which includes a preliminary proxy statement of MDH with respect to the proposed business combination (the "Business Combination") with OP Group Holdings, LLC ("olive.com"), a payment services and online vehicle protection plans company, and Olive Ventures Holdings, Inc., a new public company upon the consummation of the Business Combination. The Form S-4 includes Q3 results for olive.com tm and other information about olive.com's continuing strategic acquisition efforts with potential targets. The Form S-4 filing made by Olive Ventures Holdings, Inc. can be viewed on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Harris Williams Advises ISS A/S On Its Sale Of A Portfolio Of U.S.-Based, Single-Service Janitorial And Specialized Services Contracts To Argenbright Holdings

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised ISS A/S (CPSE:ISS; ISS) on its sale of a U.S.-based portfolio of single-service janitorial and specialized services contracts to Argenbright Holdings. All other ISS businesses in the U.S., including integrated facilities services (IFS), cleaning and janitorial, aviation, and food service offerings, will remain unaffected by the transaction. ISS is a leading workplace experience and facility management company. The transaction was led by Derek Lewis, Brian Lucas, Taylor Morris, Pete Morgan and Brian Holden of the Harris Williams Business Services Group.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Exela Technologies, Inc. Announces Successful Results And Expiration Of Exchange Offer And Consent Solicitation

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. ("Exela" or the "Company") (XELA) - Get Exela Technologies, Inc. Report today announced the expiration and final results with respect to the previously announced exchange offer (the "Exchange Offer") that certain of its subsidiaries (the "Issuers") launched on October 27, 2021, as amended on November 19, 2021 and November 26, 2021, to exchange up to $225 million in cash and new 11.500% First-Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2026 (the "New Notes") for the Issuers' outstanding 10.000% First-Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2023 (the "Old Notes") and a solicitation of consents to proposed amendments with respect to the indenture governing the Old Notes (the "Consent Solicitation").
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
TheStreet

United Bankshares, Inc. Completes Its Acquisition Of Community Bankers Trust Corporation

United Bankshares, Inc. ("United") (NASDAQ: UBSI), the parent company of United Bank, announced the completion of its acquisition of Community Bankers Trust Corporation ("Community Bankers Trust") (NASDAQ: ESXB), the parent company of Essex Bank with $1.7 billion in assets, headquartered in the greater Richmond region. United now has approximately $29 billion in assets, with nearly 250 offices in Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

AutoZone Announces Change To Executive Committee

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) - Get AutoZone, Inc. Report, today announced that Mark Finestone, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Innovation, Customer Satisfaction, will retire in early 2022. "I give special thanks to Mark Finestone for his many contributions and years of remarkable service...
MEMPHIS, TN
TheStreet

Investor Alert: The M&A Firm Is Announces An Investigation Of The Merger Of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. - GNOG

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/-- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner of the firm Monteverde & Associates PC ("M&A Firm"), a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. ("GNOG" or the "Company") ( GNOG ),relating to its acquisition by DraftKings, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, GNOG shareholders will receive 0.365 shares of DraftKings per share they own.
GAMBLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mergers And Acquisitions#Tpc#Ridgemont Equity Partners#Private Limited Company#Workplace Safety#M A#Frontenac Company Lrb#Ehs#Asc
TheStreet

Second Annual Survey For Private Equity-Owned Companies Released

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alterity Group recently announced the launch of their second annual survey designed to capture health plan benchmark data specific to private equity-owned (PE-owned) companies. Recognizing this classification of companies is not typically represented in healthcare benchmark reports, Alterity aims to provide valuable insight...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

AdaptHealth To Participate In BofA Securities Home Care Conference

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) - Get AdaptHealth Corp. Report ("AdaptHealth" or "the Company"), a national leader in providing patient-centered, healthcare-at-home solutions including home medical equipment, medical supplies, and related services, announced today that Steve Griggs, CEO, Josh Parnes, President, and Jason Clemens, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the BofA Securities Home Care Conference on Monday, December 6, at 3:40 pm ET.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences, Inc. On Behalf Of Long-Term Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) - Get Cassava Sciences, Inc. Report on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Cassava Sciences on August 27, 2021. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Cassava Sciences have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Ordinary Shares And Warrants, Commencing December 6, 2021

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (CDAQU) (the "Company") announced that, commencing December 6, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. The Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on The Nasdaq Global Market (the "Nasdaq") under the symbols "CDAQ" and "CDAQW," respectively. Units that are not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "CDAQU."
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Germany
TheStreet

EARGO FINAL DEADLINE MONDAY: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM Encourages Eargo, Inc. Investors With Losses Over $100K To Secure Counsel Before Important December 6 Deadline In Securities Class Action - EAR

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Eargo, Inc. (EAR) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted on or around October 15, 2020 (the "IPO"), and/or between October 15, 2020 and September 22, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important December 6, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

One World Universe, Inc. Adds 2 Revenue Generating Warehouse Buildings To Its Asset Portfolio

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - One World Universe, Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in sports related businesses, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries such as the metaverse, and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries, has been gifted 2 warehouse buildings totaling $3.5 million USD in property value.
ECONOMY
bloomberglaw.com

Six Flags Ends General Counsel Job as Legal Chief Departs (1)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. will eliminate its general counsel position and part ways with Laura Doerre, its legal chief of less than two years. Doerre joined Six Flags, based outside Dallas, Texas, in March 2020 as executive vice president, general counsel, and chief administrative officer. She’ll depart Dec. 12 after a transition, according to a securities filing.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

CRON INVESTOR NOTICE: ROSEN, A LEADING NATIONAL FIRM, Encourages Cronos Group Inc. Investors With Losses To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - CRON

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) - Get Cronos Group Inc Report resulting from allegations that Cronos may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If...
BUSINESS
Wicked Local

Credit analyst apprenticeship program launched at South Shore Bank

The Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development, Massachusetts Bankers Association and South Shore Bank recently celebrated the launch of an apprenticeship program for credit analysts at the bank’s headquarters in South Weymouth. This program is part of the growing opportunities in apprenticeship within expansion industries, which include health care,...
WEYMOUTH, MA
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
72K+
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy