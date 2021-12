Benjamin Franklin once said, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” His advice is still wise today, particularly for people age 65 or older and younger people with disabilities who have Medicare benefits. If you have Medicare Part B medical insurance, an easy and important way to stay healthy is to get early detection preventive medical screenings and services to help find health problems early when medical treatment works best. Talk with your health care provider to find out what medical tests you need and how often you need them to stay healthy. If you have Medicare Part B, you will be able to get many preventive medical services at little or no cost to you.

