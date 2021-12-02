ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Jamf Ranked #75 In The 2021 Best Workplaces For Parents™ By Great Place To Work®

By GlobeNewswire
 2 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (JAMF) - Get Jamf Holding Corp Report, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, was named as one of this year's Best Workplaces for Parents™ by Great Place to Work®. This is Jamf's first time being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in at 75th place.

Great Place to Work® selected the Best Workplaces for Parents™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 6 million current U.S. employees. In that survey, 96% of Jamf's employees said Jamf is a great place to work.

Jamf Embraces the Work from Anywhere Model Parents want a workplace that offers flexibility and work-life balance, both of which Jamf offers. Jamf encourages employees to work where they are the happiest and most productive. Jamf's choice-based office model provides the option to employees who want the camaraderie of the office. Jamf's offices include perks such as dedicated wellness and nursing rooms, workout facilities and top-of-the-line technology to collaborate with colleagues from around the world seamlessly.

To further the goal of enabling true flexibility, Jamf provides all employees a $1,000 stipend to furnish their home offices with what they need to be comfortable and productive.

Jamf Empowers Employees Through Community Jamf has several employee resource groups, aimed at creating an environment that embraces and celebrates unique perspectives and ideas. These Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) include Families@Jamf, Women@Jamf, Shades of Jamf, Proud@Jamf and Accessibility@Jamf. All groups offer a space for employees to participate in transparent discussions and access key resources to thrive at Jamf.

Each ERG holds all-company events such as panel discussions covering a variety of topics to educate and empower employees. Jamf believes in providing and promoting an open space where everyone is empowered to bring their whole selves to work.

"Creating an inclusive workplace starts with listening to your employees," said Dean Hager, Jamf CEO. "Learn what your employees need to work effectively and create a workplace where those needs are met. Offering workplace flexibility, nurturing a results versus time-at-desk culture, and supporting employee resource groups are solutions that benefit everyone."

In 2021, Jamf also ranked as a Fortune Best Workplaces for Women , Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology , Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials and Great Place to Work® .

About Great Place to Work®Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

About JamfJamf, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, extends the legendary Apple experience people love to businesses, schools, and government organizations through its software and the world's largest online community of admins focused exclusively on Apple, Jamf Nation. To learn more, visit: www.jamf.com .Media Contact:Aleena Kaleem | media@jamf.com

Investor Contact:Jennifer Gaumond | ir@jamf.com

