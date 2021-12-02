ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk Southern CEO James Squires to retire in 2022, Alan Shaw to succeed

By Pranav Ghumatkar
Cover picture for the articleNorfolk Southern (NSC +0.7%) has announced that Chairman and CEO James A. Squires plans to retire on May 1, 2022, at which time Executive...

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) is now offering grocery delivery in 10 to 15 minutes from a DashMart location in the Chelsea neighborhood in New York, with more locations and partners coming over the next few months. DoorDash introduced DashMarts in 2020 to create a virtual shop with over 2,000 essential items ranging...
