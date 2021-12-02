ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Datos Health And Redox Partner To Make Asynchronous Remote Patient Care More Accessible

MADISON, Wis., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Datos Health, a global leader in remote care automation, announced their strategic partnership with Redox, the company accelerating interoperability in healthcare. Together, Datos Health and Redox will support the frictionless implementation of automated clinical workflows for patient care and monitoring. As a result, hospitals and health systems can count on accessing the data required to manage the distinct needs of their patient and provider populations.

With Redox driving full interoperability between the Datos Health platform and provider electronic health records (EHRs), care teams can now easily deploy Datos Health's automated remote care plans. Through remotely collected patient data, health care teams receive EMR alerts when patients need their attention. They can then view patient data that is cleansed, validated, and tagged without having to toggle between disparate systems. Providers access these benefits all without leaving their system of record.

"Daily monitoring of vitals, symptoms, and medication side effects can help reduce suffering, increase adherence to life-saving treatments, and reduce hospital readmissions. But patients within different specialties need different kinds of monitoring. A comprehensive, flexible, automated RPM system that is integrated with the EMR allows healthcare providers to personalize clinical workflows for their patients while practicing medicine the way they see fit. Our goal has always been to support care teams in providing timely intervention and improving quality of life." Uri Bettesh, Founder and CEO Datos Health.

"If the past two years have taught us anything in healthcare, it's that normalization and speed are crucial in remote care settings," clarifies Bryan Dunn, Redox VP of Product. "Even with simple workflows, reliable data exchange often comes at a high cost to the engineering teams at digital health companies and health systems. With Datos Health and Redox, that's no longer an issue. Secure, portable data exchange supports health system autonomy."

About RedoxRedox accelerates the development and distribution of healthcare software solutions with a full-service integration platform to securely and efficiently exchange healthcare data. With just one connection, data can be transmitted across a growing network of 1,800+ healthcare delivery organizations and 300 independent software vendors. Members of the Redox Network exchange more than 20 million patient records per day, leveraging a single data standard compatible with more than 85 electronic health record systems. Redox exists to make healthcare data useful and every patient's experience a little bit better. Learn how you can leverage the Redox platform at www.redoxengine.com . Visit us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Datos HealthDatos Health supports the growing need to monitor and care for patients remotely with quick and easy deployment of personalized clinical workflows. Our solution facilitates connected care delivery across any clinical condition, patient profile, and treatment plan, significantly increasing patient engagement and reducing adverse events. Datos Health can be used as a standalone platform or integrate with your EMR. Learn more at www.datos-health.com and visit us on LinkedIn.

