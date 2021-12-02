ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JLL Announces Details Of Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call

By PR Newswire
 2 days ago

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) - Get Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Report will release its fourth quarter 2021 results Monday, February 28, 2022, at approximately 7:30 a.m. Eastern time, followed by a live webcast and teleconference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time.

The link to register for the webcast or audio conference can be accessed at the Investor Relations website, ir.jll.com. Registration is open throughout the call. However, to ensure connection for the full call, registration a day in advance or at least 10 minutes before the start of the call is recommended. The webcast replay will be available for 12 months following the event on the Investor Relations website.

For further information, please contact JLL's Investor Relations department at: JLLInvestorRelations@am.jll.com

About JLLJLL (JLL) - Get Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Report is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $16.6 billion in 2020, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 95,000 as of September 30, 2021. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit ir.jll.com.

