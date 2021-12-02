ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Is World’s Top Generator of Plastic Waste

Yale Environment 360
Yale Environment 360
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The U.S. generates more plastic waste than any other country, producing roughly 287 pounds of plastic per person per year, according to a new congressional report. That adds up to an enormous volume of plastic waste — about 42 million metric tons in 2016 — which is nearly twice the amount...

e360.yale.edu

Nature.com

Growing environmental footprint of plastics driven by coal combustion

Research on the environmental impacts from the global value chain of plastics has typically focused on the disposal phase, considered most harmful to the environment and human health. However, the production of plastics is also responsible for substantial environmental, health and socioeconomic impacts. We show that the carbon and particulate-matter-related health footprint of plastics has doubled since 1995, due mainly to growth in plastics production in coal-based economies. Coal-based emissions have quadrupled since 1995, causing almost half of the plastics-related carbon and particulate-matter-related health footprint in 2015. Plastics-related carbon footprints of China's transportation, Indonesia's electronics industry and India's construction sector have increased more than 50-fold since 1995. In 2015, plastics caused 4.5% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Moreover, 6% of global coal electricity is used for plastics production. The European Union and the United States have increasingly consumed plastics produced in coal-based economies. In 2015, 85% of the workforce required for plastics consumed by the European Union and the United States was employed abroad, but 80% of the related value added was generated domestically. As high-income regions have outsourced the energy-intensive steps of plastics production to coal-based economies, renewable energy investments throughout the plastics value chain are critical for sustainable production and consumption of plastics.
ENVIRONMENT
Anchorage Daily News

U.S. is top contributor to plastic waste, report shows

The United States ranks as the world’s leading contributor of plastic waste and needs a national strategy to combat the issue, according to a congressionally mandated report released Tuesday. “The developing plastic waste crisis has been building for decades,” the National Academy of Sciences study said, noting the world’s current...
ENVIRONMENT
Yale Environment 360

How to Repair the World’s Broken Carbon Offset Markets

In the wake of the Glasgow climate summit, governments must now return to the daunting challenge of making good on their emissions-reductions pledges, which at this point remain insufficient to hold warming below 2 or even 1.5 degrees C above pre-industrial levels. Recognizing there are many political constraints that will make it difficult for countries to adopt policies that cut greenhouse gas emissions across the board, the agreement allows each nation to design its own individual national commitment. The United States is grappling with this very issue as it seeks passage of the Build Back Better initiative, with its ambitious goals to slow climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
plasticstoday.com

Microwave-Based Monomerization of Waste Plastic Inches Closer to Commercialization

Japanese firms Mitsui Chemicals and Microwave Chemical Co. have launched an initiative aimed at commercializing the use of microwave technology in the chemical recycling of plastic waste. The project involves directly producing raw monomers from plastics that have conventionally been tricky to recycle, including automotive shredder residue (ASR) – a mixture of principally polypropylene-based plastics – and thermosetting sheet molding compound (SMC), which is used in bathtubs and vehicle parts.
ENVIRONMENT
ecowatch.com

IKEA to Phase Out Plastic Packaging by 2028

Furniture giant IKEA has pledged to phase out plastic packaging by 2028. The announcement, made November 23, is the company’s latest attempt to “have a positive impact on both people and planet.”. “Phasing out plastic in consumer packaging is the next big step on our journey to make packaging solutions...
ENVIRONMENT
pnas.org

Plastic waste release caused by COVID-19 and its fate in the global ocean

Edited by B. L. Turner, Arizona State University, Tempe, AZ, and approved October 6, 2021 (received for review June 22, 2021) The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increased demand for single-use plastics that intensifies pressure on an already out-of-control global plastic waste problem. While it is suspected to be large, the magnitude and fate of this pandemic-associated mismanaged plastic waste are unknown. Here, we use our MITgcm ocean plastic model to quantify the impact of the pandemic on plastic discharge. We show that 8.4 ± 1.4 million tons of pandemic-associated plastic waste have been generated from 193 countries as of August 23, 2021, with 25.9 ± 3.8 thousand tons released into the global ocean representing 1.5 ± 0.2% of the global total riverine plastic discharge. The model projects that the spatial distribution of the discharge changes rapidly in the global ocean within 3 y, with a significant portion of plastic debris landing on the beach and seabed later and a circumpolar plastic accumulation zone will be formed in the Arctic. We find hospital waste represents the bulk of the global discharge (73%), and most of the global discharge is from Asia (72%), which calls for better management of medical waste in developing countries.
ENVIRONMENT
techxplore.com

Improving plastic waste separation with magnetic fields

In 2018, 61.8 million metric tons of plastic waste was produced in the European Union with only 9.4 million metric ton recycled. This constitutes a huge amount of plastic waste, which rapidly needs to be addressed. One solution is to turn to magnetic density separation, which can separate plastic materials using magnetic fields, but this technique is not always effective. Rik Dellaert studied flows of plastic particle mixtures in wind tunnels to assess the effect of turbulence on the separation process. He'll defend his Ph.D. thesis on November 26th at the department of Applied Physics.
ENVIRONMENT
rubbernews.com

Grupo Antolin develops headliner from ELT, plastic waste

BURGOS, Spain—Grupo Antolin has developed a car headliner substrate produced by thermoforming a polyurethane foam with materials from post-consumer plastic waste and used tires. Antolin worked with BASF SE to develop the material's manufacturing process through chemical recycling. Antolin "validated and introduced" the material in a European electric vehicle "that...
ENVIRONMENT
The Southern

SIU researchers aim to turn drink waste into recyclable plastic

Sometimes one solution leads to another. Such is the case with a research projects at Southern Illinois University Carbondale – one that potentially could change how plastic products are used and reused. Lahiru Jayakody, assistant professor of microbiology, is leading the project. He is working with veteran SIU researchers and...
CARBONDALE, IL
ScienceBlog.com

Meet nature’s plastic eaters

What to do with the non-biodegradable plastics used in food packaging and agriculture? Researchers are turning their attention to microorganisms, enzymes, earthworms and insects to break down plastics. Plastics are everywhere, and farms are no exception. Plastic sheets are spread on the ground as a form of mulch to suppress...
ENVIRONMENT
Grist

Boxed water (or nut milk or wine or broth) is not better

Ken McEldowney is executive director of Consumer Action, a consumer education and advocacy nonprofit organization. Consumers are faced with a dizzying array of eco-friendly marketing terminology — claims like “natural,” “recyclable,” and “green” are all over products in supermarket aisles. And surveys have shown that people, especially the under-40 set, are increasingly willing to pay more for products they perceive as sustainable. Unfortunately, many of these claims don’t pass the smell test.
ENVIRONMENT
World Economic Forum

4 ways Pakistan is tackling plastic waste and pollution

To eliminate plastic pollution, banning plastic bags is not enough. Creative solutions are needed to prevent and mitigate plastic waste and pollution. Pakistan’s holistic approach to plastic waste and pollution is an example of how solutions can tackle plastic leakage while supporting development of a fair and inclusive society. Plastic...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

United States is world's biggest plastic polluter, report finds

The United States is by far the biggest contributor to global plastic waste in the world, according to a new report submitted to the federal government Wednesday that called for a national strategy to tackle the growing crisis. The authors called for the country to develop its national strategy no later than the end of 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
The Conversation U.S.

Plastic trash in the ocean is a global problem, and the US is the top source – a new report urges action

Plastic waste of all shapes and sizes permeates the world’s oceans. It shows up on beaches, in fish and even in Arctic sea ice. And a new report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine makes clear that the U.S. is a big part of the problem. As the report shows, the U.S. produces a large share of the global supply of plastic resin – the precursor material to all plastic industrial and consumer products. It also imports and exports billions of dollars’ worth of plastic products every year. On a per capita basis, the U.S. produces an...
ENVIRONMENT
Yale Environment 360

Yale Environment 360

New Haven, CT
