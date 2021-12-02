ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linear Systems Expands Product Line To Include High-performance Discretes In Dual-Flat No-Leads (DFN) Packages For Space Sensitive Applications

By PR Newswire
FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Linear Integrated Systems, Inc., a world-class designer and manufacturer of precision, high-performance, small-signal discrete semiconductors, announced it has expanded its product line to include the availability of key, high-performance discrete small-signal parts in Dual-Flat No-Leads packages (DFN).

"These components are the key building blocks for sensor, audio and other front-end signal chains."

This package has a reduced circuit board footprint, enabling designers who had previously used SOT-23 packaged parts to meet the demands of space-sensitive applications. Because the DFN has no leads and shorter bond wire lengths, it provides a higher electrical performance than leaded packages due to less inductance.

"These components are the key building blocks for sensor, audio and other front-end signal chains," Linear Systems President Timothy S. McCune said. "Providing them in DFN packages enables designers to put them into a wider ranges of world-class applications."

Sensor customers who currently support extreme space sensitive requirements with bare die can upgrade to this super tiny package, reducing the cost and complexity of installing and wire bonding die in their circuits. Additionally, reworking circuits containing the DFN package becomes easier than bare die due to the absence of prohibitive wire bonding and die attach issues.

Linear Systems now provides the following parts in the DFN package:

  • 174 Series - P Channel JFET Switch
  • 4391 Series - Low Noise, N-Channel JFET Switch
  • LS26VPS - Single, P-Channel Voltage Controlled Resistor
  • LS26VNS - Single, N-Channel Voltage Controlled Resistor
  • PAD Series - Single, Low Leakage Pico-Amp Diode

Summary of Features:

  • Tiny 2mm x 2mm Footprint, 8 Pin
  • Improved Power Dissipation over the SC70/SOT-23 Package
  • Non-Magnetic Package, ideal for Medical or other applications requiring Non-Magnetic parts
  • Ideal for Applications Seeking a Smaller Package than SC70/SOT-23
  • Lead-Free RoHS Compliant

Applications:

  • Audio
  • Detectors
  • Instrumentation
  • Medical
  • Test & Measurement
  • Sensors

About Linear Integrated Systems

Linear Systems is a designer, manufacturer and seller of precision, high-performance, small-signal discrete semiconductors. A Silicon Valley company founded in 1987, it produces ultra-low-noise, monolithic dual and single JFETs and bipolar transistors, along with high-speed DMOS switches, small-signal MOSFETs, ultra-low leakage diodes and BiFET amplifiers. These parts have been designed into world-class products in the areas of: Test & Measurement, Audio, Scientific Optical, Military Sensor; Industrial Controls; and Hybrids. For more information, visit https://linearsystems.com and Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Laura Madonna202 441 0791 laura@linearsystems.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/linear-systems-expands-product-line-to-include-high-performance-discretes-in-dual-flat-no-leads-dfn-packages-for-space-sensitive-applications-301435672.html

SOURCE Linear Integrated Systems

