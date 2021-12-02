ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Asahi Kasei Plastics North America Wins SPE Automotive Innovation Award In The Automotive Plastics Industry Solutions For COVID-19 Category

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

FOWLERVILLE, Mich., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asahi Kasei Plastics North America, Inc. ("APNA"), a leading international compounder of advanced engineered polymers and glass reinforced polypropylene, has received the Innovation Award in the 'Automotive Plastics Industry Solutions for COVID-19' category from the Society of Plastics Engineers ("SPE"). This recognition was for material co-developed by APNA and DENSO that was used in the powered air purifying respirator.

The award was presented during the SPE Automotive 50 th Annual Innovation Awards Competition and Gala on November 10, 2021, in Livonia, Michigan. This annual celebration is one of the oldest and largest recognition events in the automotive plastics industry.

The brand-new category for 'Automotive Plastics Industry Solutions for COVID-19' was created to highlight how OEMs and suppliers adapted their business needs to help the international battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

"Asahi Kasei is resolute in our fight against COVID-19. We are honored to participate with Ford Motor Company and DENSO in the development of the powered air purifying respirator" states Todd Glogovsky, president and chief operating officer of Asahi Kasei Plastics North America. "We are proud to be recognized by our customers as a supplier that will step up in a time of need."

The powered air purifying respirator that was developed with Asahi Kasei's Thermylene® P-40TC-1102 grade was identified as top in this new category because it helped deliver the critical fit, form and functional needs to enable an application that supports community health. The talc-filled Thermylene® helped enable partners to exceed the design requirements for this application due to its high stiffness and good dimensional stability capabilities.

"We give our heartfelt thanks to all Asahi Kasei employees who supported this important project to protect frontline workers," said Sergio Pujols, vice president of Energy Management Engineering at DENSO. "Their team mobilized quickly in an uncertain environment to help get the job done. We appreciate their strong collaboration."

This is APNA's fifth category award from SPE in the last ten years. The last award won by APNA was for the high strength self-tapping composite nut in the 'Chassis/Hardware' category in 2018.

"This award is a testament to Asahi Kasei's commitment in improving the quality of life in our society and the importance we place in the partnership we have with our customers" states Glogovsky.

About Asahi Kasei Plastics North America, Inc.Asahi Kasei Plastics North America, Inc. ("APNA") is a leading manufacturer of innovative, high performance, engineered polymers and chemically coupled polypropylene resins in North America. The product line includes Xyron (modified polyphenylene ether), Thermylene (specialty chemically coupled polypropylene), Leona (nylon 6/6, 6/6+6i), Tenac (homopolymer & copolymer acetal) and Thermylon (nylon 6, 6/6). APNA currently has three locations in North America and over 400 employees.

About the Asahi Kasei Corporation The Asahi Kasei Group contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its foundation in 1922 with ammonia and cellulose fiber businesses, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through the proactive transformation of its business portfolio to meet the evolving needs of every age. With more than 40,000 employees around the world, the company contributes to a sustainable society by providing solutions to the world's challenges through its three business sectors of Material, Homes, and Health Care.

Media Contact:Asahi Kasei Plastics North America / Asahi Kasei America Samantha Cronin900 East Van Riper Road, Fowlerville MI 48836Mail: scronin@akplastics.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asahi-kasei-plastics-north-america-wins-spe-automotive-innovation-award-in-the-automotive-plastics-industry-solutions-for-covid-19-category-301436453.html

SOURCE Asahi Kasei Plastics North America, Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Milliken & Company: Global Industry Leader in the Sustainable Manufacturing of Performance and Protective Textiles

Milliken & Company is a global industrial manufacturer that has been solving everyday problems with innovative solutions for over 150 years. Their research, design, manufacturing and consulting expertise span multiple markets, including floor coverings, specialty chemicals, and performance and protective textiles. In 2020, in light of the demand for critical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to protect America’s frontline workers, Milliken pivoted their in-house capacities to produce fabrics for advanced medical PPE. Milliken’s standard products are woven and knitted protective textiles used in uniforms in the dental, education and hospitality industries. Milliken integrates high-quality cotton into several fabric blends, such as their UltraSoft®...
BUSINESS
The Press

Marvell Launches Industry's First 802.1AE MACsec Integrated Dual 1000BT1 and 100BT1 PHY Automotive Solutions

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell (NASDAQ: MRVL) today introduced the industry's first 802.1AE MACsec integrated dual 1000BT1 and 100BT1 PHYs. The newly announced products extend Marvell's leadership in automotive Ethernet PHY while aiding OEMs in the transition toward software-defined vehicles, where secure communication of data is a critical requirement. These Ethernet PHY solutions enable energy efficient, secure in-vehicle networks and assist in achieving functional safety compliance at the system level.
TECHNOLOGY
thefabricator.com

Integrating automotive traceability into stamping with laser marking

Metal stamping manufacturers are predominant suppliers to the automotive industry for good reasons. Stamping technology offers many benefits in terms of lead time to market, cost, and lean manufacturing. Once the dies have been built, stampers make high-volume automotive parts at a low cost per unit. However, International Automotive Task...
CARS
The Associated Press

Asahi Kasei to Produce Solution-Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber Using Butadiene Derived from Plastic Waste

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 24, 2021-- Asahi Kasei, a diversified Japanese multinational company, concluded an agreement with Shell Eastern Petroleum (Pte) Ltd. (hereinafter “Shell”) on November 23, 2021, regarding the supply of butadiene derived from plastic waste and biomass (hereinafter “sustainable butadiene”). The signing ceremony was held at the “Creating the Plastic Circular Economy in Singapore: Journey from Vision to Reality” event on Bukom Island, Singapore. Asahi Kasei plans to begin producing and marketing sustainable solution-polymerized styrene-butadiene rubber (S-SBR) using the sustainable butadiene at its plant in Singapore by the end of fiscal 2021.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Auto Remarketing

4 industry veterans form Automotive Market Data

ATLANTA - This week, industry veterans Brian Reed, Steve Greenfield, Andrew Gordon and Pete Batten formed a team they’ve called Automotive Market Data. And the team launched what it believes is the first-ever digital retailing market share database to inform dealers, investors and vendors — in real-time — about the automotive digital retailing landscape.
SOFTWARE
cruiseindustrynews.com

MSC Cruises To Test Fuel Cells on World Europa

MSC Cruises and Chantiers de l’Atlantique announced today that the first of MSC’s next generation ships, the World Europa, will have two 75 kW solid oxide fuel cells onboard running on natural gas. The gas will come from the LNG that will fuel the ship’s main engines. Pierfrancesco Vago, executive...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
automotiveworld.com

Hydrogen a work in progress for the automotive industry

Fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) have something of a spotted history, with strong initial interest fading as battery electric vehicles (BEVs) rose to prominence. Even in the commercial vehicle (CV) sector, where long range and quick refuelling are major bonuses, hydrogen may not have guaranteed dominance. Once seen as the inevitable replacement for diesel in heavy-duty applications such as long-haul and drayage, FCEVs now face steep competition from battery-electric variants.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Global Protein Assays Sourcing And Procurement Report Forecasts The Market To Have An Incremental Spend Of USD 1.06 Billion | SpendEdge

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During the forecast period, the Protein Assays industry will see an increase in spending of around USD 1.06 Billion. However, the majority of this expansion will be driven by only a few regions. Furthermore, due to their supplier base, North America, Europe, and APAC will have the most effect on the supply side.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastics Industry#Innovation#Fowlerville#Apna#The Innovation Award#Spe#Denso#Ford Motor Company
rubbernews.com

Asahi Kasei to source plastic-derived butadiene for SSBR grades

DUESSELDORF, Germany—The world wants more sustainable tires, made with more sustainable materials. Asahi Kasei Corp. intends to meet this challenge, aiming to be the first company worldwide to produce and market SSBR made with butadiene sourced from plastic waste. The Duesseldorf-based supplier took a big step toward this end, signing...
ENVIRONMENT
TheStreet

EMBRAER S.A.: Embraer's Eve And Nautilus Aviation Partner To Develop Urban Air Mobility Operations In Australia

MELBOURNE, Fla., Dec. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eve Urban Air Mobility Solutions (Eve), an Embraer company (B3: EMBR3, NYSE: ERJ), and Nautilus Aviation, a division of Morris Group and Northern Australia's largest helicopter operator, today announced a partnership focused on accelerating the development of the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) ecosystem in Australia. The partnership will see the introduction of Eve's electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL) serving some of Queensland's most iconic tourism attractions including the Great Barrier Reef.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

LexisNexis Risk Solutions Named 2021 Insurance Innovator Award Winner In Two Categories From PropertyCasualty360

ATLANTA, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis ® Risk Solutions, a leading provider of data, analytics and technology, today announced that its telematics-based, point-of-quote solution for auto insurance carriers - LexisNexis® Telematics OnDemand - received two Insurance Innovator Awards from leading insurance industry publication, PropertyCasualty360. As part of its inaugural program, PropertyCasualty360 received over 180 nominations to determine best-in-class insurance businesses, professionals and solutions.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
gcaptain.com

Eneti Places Order for Second Wind Turbine Installation Vessel at…

Eneti exercises option for a second newbuild Wind Turbine Installation Vessel at DSME. Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI) has announced today that it entered into a binding agreement for the construction of one Wind Turbine Installation Vessel. The order comes as an exercised option it held with South Korean shipbuilding Daewoo Shipbuilding...
INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

MIT scientists develop semisolid zinc-manganese dioxide flow battery for wind, PV storage

Scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have developed a zinc-manganese dioxide (Zn-MnO2) flow battery for long-duration energy storage that might be cheaper than other storage technologies. The battery's special feature is a new kind of electrode made of a mixture containing dispersed manganese dioxide (MnO2) particles, shot through...
INDUSTRY
thelog.com

COVID-19 PPE Waste and Its Effects on Marine Environments

CALIFORNIA—On March 22, a study was published by authors Auke-Florian Hiemstra, Liselotte Rambonnet, and Barbara Gravendeel, that revealed the effects that Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) waste from the COVID-19 pandemic has had on animal life. The study found the first cases of birds using PPE to nest in, and the first case of a fish being entrapped in a plastic medical glove.
ENVIRONMENT
kitco.com

Li-Metal launches its advanced lithium anode development facility in Ontario

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that the facility houses small-scale deposition equipment that can rapidly produce anode materials for evaluation...
BUSINESS
enterpriseiotinsights.com

UK industrial AR startup XYZ Reality targets North America with AR hardhat solution

London-headquartered industrial AR startup XYZ Reality has released its new AR headset, the Atom, for the construction industry. The new product (see promo video at the bottom of the page) goes with its Holosite AR platform, and follows a £20 million Series A funding round in June, led by European-focused venture firm Octopus Ventures. The company is plotting expansion in North America, and has established a new US headquarters to go with the new launch – although its whereabouts in the US are unconfirmed.
ELECTRONICS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
72K+
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy