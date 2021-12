Generics and biosimilars are reimbursed differently, causing providers to prefer lower-cost generics and higher-priced biologics, authors of a study and opinion piece contend. There is pharmaceutical industry opposition to the concept of bundling payment codes for biologic drugs in Medicare Part B, rather than continuing with the current system of assigning separate codes for each drug. But according to a recent study and opinion piece, this payment system has backfired by costing Medicare well over $1 billion in potential savings on biologics for which biosimilars are available.

