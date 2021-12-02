ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darling Ingredients' Rousselot® Health Brand Obtains A Granted Patent From The European Patent Office For Its SiMoGel™ Solution

By PR Newswire
 2 days ago

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rousselot ®, Darling Ingredients' health brand, and the global leader of collagen-based solutions 1, announces that the European Patent Office (EPO) has granted the company's patent application for its SiMoGel™ solution - a gelatin-based solution for functional gummies.

Launched in 2018, SiMoGel enables the production of nutraceutical gummies using a starch-free process - providing the hygienic conditions needed for supplements. The gelatin-based solution not only helps optimize the production process of nutraceutical gummies, but also enables producers to bring tasty, innovative and competitive delivery forms to the market.

"We're delighted to have achieved this important step in protecting our innovative SiMoGel solution," says Randall C. Stuewe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Darling Ingredients. "The patent grant by the EPO strengthens our current patent portfolio and confirms that we are delivering truly innovative solutions to the market. In securing this patent, we are able to offer our customers even more opportunities for secure product development, allowing them to tap into the growing nutraceutical gummy market."

Over the past few years, nutraceutical gummies have proven to be a popular delivery form achieving a CAGR of 37.3% from 2016 to 2020 2. As the market continues to expand, so too do the opportunities. To further improve gummies as a delivery form, Rousselot recently launched a new SiMoGel-based process solution, which enables the production of center-filled nutraceutical gummies - also known as gummy caps. This unique concept combines the benefits of soft gels and gummies in a single delivery form - making it the first of its kind to be launched on the nutraceutical and pharmaceutical markets.

Marit van der Heijden, Global Marketing & Project Manager at Rousselot adds, "We are committed to using gelatin as the preferred excipient in this application, as we believe its many functional benefits and natural origins bring endless possibilities for consumers to enjoy their daily vitamins, and even medicines. Rousselot's team is looking forward to applying the SiMoGel concept in collaboration with our customers to create innovative products, such as 3D gummies, coming with visually appealing and palatable shapes. Our teams of food and nutrition experts are particularly eager to provide formulation support and help nutraceutical and pharmaceutical players reach their new product development goals."

The patent granted by the EPO (ref. EP3570680B1) is effective in all major countries in Europe and is pending in Brazil, Japan and the United States.

About Darling

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) - Get Darling Ingredients Inc. Report is a world leading producer of organic ingredients, generating a wide array of sustainable protein and fat products while being one of the largest producers of renewable clean energy. With operations on five continents, Darling collects waste streams from the agri-food industry, repurposing into specialty ingredients, such as hydrolyzed collagen, edible and feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, fuel feedstocks, and green bioenergy. Darling Ingredients named one of the 50 Sustainability and Climate Leaders in 2021, to learn more Darling Ingredients: The greenest Company on the planet - 50 Sustainability & Climate Leaders (50climateleaders.com) . The Company sells its ingredients around the globe and works to strengthen our promise for a better tomorrow, creating product applications for health, nutrients and bioenergy while optimizing our services to the food chain. Darling is a 50% joint venture partner in Diamond Green Diesel (DGD), North America's largest renewable diesel manufacturer, which products reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions by up to 85% compared to fossil fuels. For additional information, visit the Company's website at http://www.darlingii.com.

More information: Darling Ingredients, Jim Stark, VP Investor Relations, Tel: +1 972 281 4823, Email: james.stark@darlingii.com

More information: Rousselot, Caroline Brochard-Garnier, Communications Director, Tel: +33 1 46 67 87 27, Email: caroline.brochard-garnier@rousselot.com

1 Global Gelatin Market Insights Forecast to 2026 Calibre Research, 2020 2 Innova Market Insights

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/darling-ingredients-rousselot-health-brand-obtains-a-granted-patent-from-the-european-patent-office-for-its-simogel-solution-301436437.html

SOURCE Darling Ingredients Inc.

