Warmer winter temperature trend worries experts

North Carolina could be looking at a warmer and drier winter

After a multi-year hiatus from winter seasonal forecasting, I am dipping my toe back in the water this year. Seasonal and long-lead forecasting is still very much a developing area within the field of meteorology, and that can create some big swings and misses in these types of forecasts at times. But there is some degree of skill in these forecasts, and it gets better each year.
Winter storm bringing hazardous conditions

Our first significant winter storm of the season is about to track into the area. Winter storm warnings are in effect from the northern valley south into the F/M area. Snow will overspread the area Saturday eve. with snow becoming heavy at times. We may see a break in the snow toward Sunday morning but as the storm passes to our east, winds will increase significantly on Sunday afternoon with winds gusting upwards of 45 mph with additional snow and blowing and drifting snow and reduced visibilities. Travel will become difficult Sunday afternoon/evening for much of the valley. Snow accumulations are expected to be around 3-6" around the F/M area and approaching 6+" in the N. Valley. Expect near blizzard conditions Sunday afternoon/night.
Light Snow & Rain Possible Sunday

There is a possibility of light snow for Sunday morning and evening. Don't expect more than 1/2" in any given area, and travel impacts will be mostly (if not all the way) muted. This snow becomes more rain around the afternoon as we warm up. Temperatures warming up into the 40s for one more day will prevent ice from being much of a factor. A lot of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa will likely not feel the impacts or see a lot of snow or rain. The majority of the activity will occur well off to our north. There is one more snow chance very late Sunday night, but most of it will stay northeast as the system wraps around. More activity is expected to occur through the work week.
Slightly cooler temperatures today with a stronger cold front tomorrow

Mostly sunny skies will be present today with just a light breeze out of the north. Highs will only reach the lower to middle 50s today which is cooler – but still above average for this time of year. Cloud cover will begin to increase early tomorrow morning ahead of a fairly potent cold front. Models continue to indicate we may see some light rain for portions of our southern viewing area late tonight.
Winter feel warmer lately? In these places, it really is

(NEXSTAR) – The planet has been getting just a little bit hotter every year, but the effects aren’t being felt equally. In the United States, some regions are just 1 or 2 degrees warmer than they were 50 years ago. In other areas, average winter temperatures have jumped 5 degrees Fahrenheit.
Winter feel warmer lately? In these places, it really is

Winter feel warmer lately? In these places, it really is

Winter feel warmer lately? In these places, it really is

The map is made using average temperature data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. It shows how the average temperature in winter (December, January, February) has changed since 1970. Climate Central said 98% of the approximately 250 cities it studied saw an increase in average winter temperatures since 1970.
Winter feel warmer lately? In these places, it really is

