Four migrant caravans that departed southern Mexico in November have struggled to make it out of the region due to blockades by the Mexican government along the route north. Migrants from South America, the Caribbean, and Central America who traveled up to Mexico and intended to continue on to the United States's southern border have faced major setbacks caravaning through the country, even as Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas, a Republican, has claimed that the caravans are well on their way.

IMMIGRATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO