Gift Names Program Lyons HR MBA In UNA's College Of Business And Technology

By PR Newswire
 2 days ago

FLORENCE, Ala., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Human Resources MBA program in the College of Business and Technology at the University of North Alabama has been named for Lyons HR, LLC, a Florence-based Human Resources Company. Founded by Bill Lyons, a UNA graduate and Executive Chairman of Lyons HR, the gift is a nod to his years as a student and the quality education he received.

"As a native of Florence, Alabama, I have a long history with UNA dating back over 40 years when I was first enrolled as an undergraduate student," Lyons said. "I started Lyons HR in 1995 just a few blocks from the UNA campus and, over the years, have enjoyed a strong and supportive relationship. It is an honor for us to now partner with the UNA College of Business and Technology in establishing the Lyons HR MBA, promoting the advancement of Human Resource management at the graduate level."

The gift is significant for the College of Business and Technology as it is its first named program. It also solidifies the partnership between the College and Lyons HR that will be significant for future generations of students to enroll in the Lyons HR MBA program, according to Dean Greg Carnes.

"This is a great partnership, because Lyons HR has offices throughout the U.S. and clients in 46 states, and our MBA program has students from 43 states. Our MBA students from across the nation will be aware of the great opportunities at Lyons HR," he said. "The new partnership between two innovative and successful organizations will be a win for both. I am very honored that the leadership of Lyons HR has expressed its confidence in the quality of our Human Resources MBA with the naming of the Lyons HR MBA at UNA."

The naming is effective immediately and is part of a variety of MBA concentrations, including accounting, finance, health care management, information systems, sales and new business development, global business, and project management. The College of Business and Technology is also home to the Executive Doctorate of Business Administration.

About the College of Business and TechnologyThe College supports the University's role as a traditional campus serving primarily undergraduate students. Additionally, the College also supports a large Master's of Business Administration program.

About Lyons HRLyons HR is a professional employer organization founded in 1995 in Florence with 10 operation centers, serving hundreds of clients and thousands of workplace employees across the U.S.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gift-names-program-lyons-hr-mba-in-unas-college-of-business-and-technology-301436328.html

SOURCE Lyons HR, LLC

