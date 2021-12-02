ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

LexisNexis Risk Solutions Named 2021 Insurance Innovator Award Winner In Two Categories From PropertyCasualty360

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

ATLANTA, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis ® Risk Solutions, a leading provider of data, analytics and technology, today announced that its telematics-based, point-of-quote solution for auto insurance carriers - LexisNexis® Telematics OnDemand - received two Insurance Innovator Awards from leading insurance industry publication, PropertyCasualty360. As part of its inaugural program, PropertyCasualty360 received over 180 nominations to determine best-in-class insurance businesses, professionals and solutions.

Awarded best Technology Innovation and Customer Experience Innovation, LexisNexis Telematics OnDemand, a telematics exchange-based solution, shifts the paradigm for usage-based insurance (UBI) by unlocking telematics data at the point of quote, enabling insurers to assess driver risk and to price policies with greater precision in near real-time. Such innovation eliminates the need for UBI trial and monitoring periods and allows insurers to offer faster, more precise and personalized pricing to consumers early in the relationship. Telematics OnDemand delivers scores and attributes that enable carriers to streamline workflows and create more robust predictive models to better segment consumers.

As part of the LexisNexis ® Telematics Exchange, Telematics OnDemand makes telematics data truly portable by offering consumers at-the-ready driving data when shopping at any insurer utilizing Telematics OnDemand. When consumers engage with their automaker for connected services, they can take advantage of the option to share their driving behavior data. By opting in to share their telematics-based driving behavior data, the consumer may be able to receive discounts on their insurance, participate in safe driving reward programs or tap into other value-added services.

"It's an incredible honor to receive not one but two innovation awards. This further validates the power of our full suite of telematics offerings," said Adam Hudson, vice president and general manager, connected car, LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "Our Telematics OnDemand solution is the prime example of how thoughtful innovation can help bridge the gap between automakers, insurers and their shared customer, and can also provide a better customer experience as consumers look to use their driving behavior in the insurance purchase process. "

Telematics OnDemand delivers attributes and scores to insurers, harnessing driving behavior data from automakers participating in the Telematics Exchange, including General Motors and Mitsubishi Motors. The exchange was built to ingest and normalize data from a variety of sources such as connected vehicles and aftermarket apps for use throughout the insurance lifecycle.  Insurers can then leverage the scores and attributes as early as point of quote as well as throughout the underwriting workflow. Telematics OnDemand also includes an indicator to notify an insurer of available driving behavior data before they start the quoting process; this indicator is available through LexisNexis ® Auto Data Prefill, which is used by more than 90% of the insurance market to help streamline the insurance quoting and application process. The data is easily accessed through an insurer's existing integrations with LexisNexis Risk Solutions, making the deployment of data more efficient without disrupting existing workflows.

Visit our Telematics OnDemand page to learn more about this award-winning solution.

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions LexisNexis ® Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, healthcare and government. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX ), a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, please visit www.risk.lexisnexis.com and www.relx.com .

Media Contacts: Regina HaasLexisNexis Risk SolutionsPhone: +1.678.694.3569 Regina.Haas@lexisnexisrisk.com

Dean CarneyBrodeur Partners for LexisNexis Risk Solutions Phone: +1.646.746.5607 Dcarney@brodeur.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lexisnexis-risk-solutions-named-2021-insurance-innovator-award-winner-in-two-categories-from-propertycasualty360-301436283.html

SOURCE LexisNexis Risk Solutions

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

QPR Delivers Enterprise Architecture And Data Management Modeling Service Solutions As Saas To Istekki LIC

Istekki LLC, a Finnish service integrator for health and social services organizations and municipalities, has chosen QPR as their service provider for the management, modeling, and planning of enterprise architecture and information management. The agreement period is four years and Istekki has estimated the total value of the agreement for the said period to be approximately EUR 1.6 million. The customer has an additional option to extend the agreement for up to four years. Under the upcoming agreement, the customer has no minimum purchase commitment. This procurement decision is final at the end of the 14-day appeal period mandated by the Act on Public Procurement.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

UpGrad Inc. Announces Partnership With University Of Maryland For Data Science And Business Analytics Program

A nine-month, fully online program with top instructors, industry-driven assignments and a capstone project will enhance learners’ ability to make data-driven decisions. The University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business continues to rank among the top business school programs in the country, according to the latest ratings from U.S. News & World Report.
COLLEGES
martechseries.com

Persado and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Powerful AI Communications and Marketing Platform to the Public Sector

Persado’s Solutions Now Available on Carahsoft SEWP V, ITES-SW2 and OMNIA Partners Contracts. Persado, the leading AI content generation and decisioning platform, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Persado’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s industry-leading AI content platform available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), OMNIA Partners contracts and through the company’s reseller partners.
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

BrainChip CTO Peter Van Der Made Named AI Hardware 2021 Innovator Award Winner

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN), (OTCQX: BCHPY), a leading provider of ultra-low power high performance artificial intelligence technology and the world's first commercial producer of neuromorphic AI chips and IP, today announced that founder and Chief Technology Officer Peter van der Made was named the winner of the AI Hardware 2021 Innovator Award at the AI Hardware: Executive Outlook Summit December 1.
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
martechseries.com

Snapcommerce Ranks 5th in Deloitte’s 2021 North America Technology Fast 500™ Winners

Snapcommerce, the mobile commerce platform that maximizes consumer savings, is proud to announce the company has been selected as the 5th fastest growing company in North America in Deloitte’s annual Fast 500™ awards. The company, based in both San Francisco and Toronto, was also named Canada’s #1 fastest growing company in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50™ program for the highest revenue-growth percentage over the past four years, entrepreneurial spirit, and bold innovation.
BUSINESS
insurancebusinessmag.com

The rise of embedded insurance solutions

Overcoming traditional thinking when it comes to embedded insurance has taken some time, but over the last year there have been a host of strategic partnerships pushing the industry in a new direction. Embedded insurance is a “very simple, but logical concept,” according to David Brune (pictured), president of the...
ECONOMY
Housing Wire

Accurate Group acquires eMerge Property Solutions

Real estate tech provider Accurate Group announced on Tuesday the acquisition of eMerge Property Solutions for an undisclosed sum, three months after receiving a strategic investment from Novacap. eMerge, a company that offers alternative valuation solutions, including broker price opinions (BPOs), will allow Accurate Group to increase its broker network...
ECONOMY
aithority.com

LexisNexis Risk Solutions Rises Six Places In Annual Chartis RiskTech100 Ranking; Honored With Award For Financial Crime – Data, For Fourth Consecutive Year

LexisNexis Risk Solutions announced that it ranks 11th in the 2022 Chartis Research RiskTech100, rising six spots since last year in the most comprehensive independent study of the world’s major players in risk and compliance technology. LexisNexis Risk Solutions has also been selected by Chartis Research as the category winner for Financial Crime – Data for the fourth consecutive year.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lexisnexis Risk Solutions#Car Insurance#Usage Based Insurance#Insurance Policies#Propertycasualty360#Ubi#Telematics Exchange
martechseries.com

Matillion Announces Inaugural Emerald Award Winners, Celebrating Enterprise Data Innovation

Honorees include Novartis, Pacific Life, Cisco Meraki, and more. Matillion, the leading enterprise cloud data integration platform, announced the winners of its inaugural Emerald Awards, an honor that highlights the visionary work of global data professionals. Matillion recognized enterprises in three categories with Novartis receiving the Data Innovation Award, TUI being recognized as this year’s World-Class Data Team, and Cisco Meraki taking home the Business Impact Award.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Payactiv Named 2021 BAI Global Innovation Award Finalist

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Payactiv, Inc, a certified B Corp and the leader in Earned Wage Access (EWA), is named a finalist in the 2021 BAI Global Innovation Awards. Key Facts. Payactiv is a finalist in the 11th annual BAI Global Innovation Awards in the "Human...
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

Aptitude Named The Category Award Winner For IFRS 17 - Accounting Systems In Chartis Research 2022 RiskTech100®

Solution maturity as well as depth and breadth of capabilities cited by Chartis Research. LONDON, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptitude Software, specialist provider of finance transformation and automation software, has been named the category award winner for IFRS 17 - Accounting Systems in the latest Chartis 2022 RiskTech100 ® Report, which assesses leading vendors of risk technology solutions. This is the second year in a row Aptitude has been recognized by Chartis for the strength of their IFRS 17 Solution.
SOFTWARE
Brenham Banner-Press

Ribbon Call Trust® Announced Winner in the 2021 Pipeline Innovation Awards, Assurance Category

Complete identity assurance solution helps service providers mitigate malicious robocalls and fraud attacks for their customers. PLANO, Texas, Nov. 23, 2021 /CNW/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and IP optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that its Ribbon Call Trust® is the winner of the 2021 Pipeline Innovation Awards, Assurance category, which recognizes innovations that protect service provider operations, revenues and business from error, failure and fraud.
PLANO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Auto Remarketing

2021 Auto Finance Innovators Award: Top 100 Winners Announced

NEW YORK - Lightico, in collaboration withAuto Fin Journal and six industry leaders, recently announced the top 100 list of leading innovators as part of the 2021 Auto Finance Innovators Award: Top 100, which recognizes auto finance professionals who have made significant technological contributions to their company and the industry,
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Vade for M365 Named a Finalist for CRN’s 2021 Tech Innovator Awards

Industry-leading Vade for M365 recognized in the Email Security category. Vade, a global leader in AI-based threat detection, user awareness and incident response with one billion protected mailboxes worldwide, announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has selected Vade as a finalist for the 2021 CRN Tech Innovator Awards. The company was recognized for its Vade for M365 product in the email security category.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Ethical Data Pioneer, CitizenMe, Awarded MyData Operator Award 2021

CitizenMe, the unique Zero Party Data platform, joins elite global group of 30 companies recognised for ethical data practices. MyData named CitizenMe a winner of The MyData Operator Awards 2021. The award recognizes companies that have shown leadership by empowering individuals to control their personal data. All entrants are required to demonstrate their commitment to ethical personal data management by disclosing information about their operations for thorough scrutiny.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

M-Files Named Gold Winner in 2021 Best in Biz Awards

Intelligent Information Management Provider Recognized as B-to-B Company of the Year. M-Files Corporation, the intelligent information management company, announced that M-Files has been named a gold winner in the Company of the Year – B-to-B category of the Best in Biz Awards. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Jordan Glazier,...
BUSINESS
ophthalmologytimes.com

Heru receives CES Innovation Award for wearable diagnostic solution

The company’s re:Vive technology features 6 vision diagnostic exams, supported by 5 reimbursable CPT codes in 1 wearable solution. Heru Inc. has been named a CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Virtual and Augmented Reality category for re:Vive, the company’s multi-modal, wearable diagnostic solution used to screen and diagnose visual defects.
ELECTRONICS
TheStreet

One World Universe, Inc. Adds 2 Revenue Generating Warehouse Buildings To Its Asset Portfolio

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - One World Universe, Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in sports related businesses, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries such as the metaverse, and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries, has been gifted 2 warehouse buildings totaling $3.5 million USD in property value.
ECONOMY
passengerterminaltoday.com

ACI World announces winners of its first Technology Innovation Awards

Airports Council International (ACI) World and travel technology developer Amadeus have announced the winners of the first Technology Innovation Awards at the ACI Latin America and Caribbean (LAC)/World Annual General Assembly Conference and Exhibition. The awards recognize innovative solutions deployed by member airports and prioritize the changing needs of passengers...
TECHNOLOGY
channele2e.com

Deloitte Acquires Oracle Cloud Consulting Partner BIAS

Deloitte announced it will acquire the assets of Bias Corp., a cloud consulting firm and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) specialist. Deloitte has acquired BIAS, a cloud consulting firm and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) specialist based in the United States and India. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
72K+
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy