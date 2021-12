Tributes have been paid to Francis Lagan, a “renowned educationalist and civic leader” who was one of three people in the UK killed by falling trees during the high winds brought by Storm Arwen.The community in South Derry was said to be “stunned” by the sudden loss of Mr Lagan, who worked as the principal of St Mary’s Primary School in Maghera.He was killed when a tree struck his car while travelling along the Dublin Road in County Antrim with his wife and two of their children on Friday.“He will be sadly missed by the entire community,” said St Patrick’s...

