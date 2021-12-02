ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New Record For World’s Loudest Burp – Here’s What’s Snappenin’

By stattman
b105.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Australian man broke a decade-old Guinness World Record when he let out a burp measured at 112.4 decibels. Louder than an average electric drill or a trombone!. The Band KISS performs at 136 DB. He could literally...

b105.com

UPI News

Australian man breaks Guinness record with world's loudest burp

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- An Australian man broke a decade-old Guinness World Record when he let out a burp measured at 112.4 decibels. Neville Sharp, of Darwin, Northern Territory, said his wife encouraged him to go for the record, and he spent five years preparing by honing the strength and noise level of his belches.
WORLD
