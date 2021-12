President Biden to unveil winter plan for fighting COVID-19 President Joe Biden is expected to reveal on Thursday his administration's plan for combating COVID-19 this winter as scientists continue to learn more about the emerging omicron variant. Tighter travel rules, free at-home tests and booster shots are key elements, as well as launching hundreds of one-stop-shop sites for entire families — children through grandparents — to get vaccinated or boosted. The president assured the public during a briefing earlier this week that the plan will not entail shutdowns or lockdowns. Biden is scheduled to promote his plan during a visit to the National Institutes of Health on Thursday as people begin hunkering down for winter and gathering for the holidays.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO