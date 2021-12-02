Restoring a 100-year-old Player Piano

The IVE at 138 Flax - At IVE, we know you work hard to pay for your rent, and that’s why we work hard so you can get a better apartment for less rent! This beautifully revIVEd apartment home has modern interiors, sustainable features and a tremendous location, all at a great price! Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and updated bathrooms all come standard. Highly efficient heating systems and LED lighting put more money in your pocket. In Unit Washer/Dryer available in the apartment home means never having to carry your laundry to a Laundromat again! Located at the gateway to SoNo you are walking distance to the shopping, restaurants, attractions, the new Norwalk mall, beaches and have access to South Norwalk train station, I-95 and RT 7! Click to apply or call to schedule an appointment.

NORWALK, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO