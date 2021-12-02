Fortnite Chapter 3: How to Redeem a Code

PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 have discovered a bonus freebie for the month of December. In less than two weeks, December's free games -- which have yet to be officially revealed, but have leaked -- will be released. Ahead of that, PS Plus subscribers have a new and unexpected freebie to download, and the freebie involves Rocket League, a game that is free-to-play, but has cosmetic content that can be purchased. This new freebie doesn't involve this content, which is to say it can't be purchased. It's cosmetic content, but it can't be bought. Rather, it's exclusive for PlayStation Plus subscribers. More specifically, with the launch of Season 5, a new Rocket League PlayStation Plus Pack is now available to download for all PS Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO