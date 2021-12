The 2020 winter holidays were pretty universally different from most other years, with families often staying home to prevent the spread of COVID-19. But this year, things are a little more complicated as vaccines, variants, and re-openings all change the risk calculus on keeping people safe. While many people are vaccinated — and kids 5-11 could be fully vaccinated by Christmas — the first case of the Omicron variant was just confirmed in the United States, and with little known about how it will, or if it will, evade vaccines, infect people, and more, parents might be concerned about what might felt like previously safe and set plans.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO