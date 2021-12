Do you smell that? Could it be your neighbor's pet? Michigan is one of only 17 states in the country that allow skunks as legal pets. For more than 60 years, skunks have undergone domestication to be the fun-loving, mischief-makers that enthusiasts are welcoming into their homes. Skunks like to dig into things and they should be provided with a special play area. They like to play and cuddle. They can live with other animals.

