Judge Jeanine questions why the Christmas massacre in Waukesha happened and highlights what Americans need to do in the next election to keep their communities safe. JUDGE JEANINE: We don’t know what motivated Darrell Brooks, the assassin who tore through the lives of multiple families, killing six and injuring 60 more, nor do I care to know his motive. What I care about is that Thanksgiving didn’t happen for these families, nor the Christmas holiday these folks began to celebrate on that day. An innocent parade, violently interrupted by an evil force, unleashed on the streets of Waukesha, Wisconsin. It didn’t need to happen.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO