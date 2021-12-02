Students request University of Oregon mandate critical race theory as graduation requirement

T he University of Oregon's student government is pushing for the institution to make critical race theory training a graduation requirement, new reports say.

Isaiah Boyd, the Associated Students of UO president, said critical race theory, which holds that U.S. institutions are inherently racist, will have a positive effect on students and increase awareness of systemic racial injustices, according to Oregon Public Broadcasting .

“I think we’ve identified this as an issue across the nation, as something that’s relevant to not only the educational value for students but also to the well-being of our community,” Boyd told the board of trustees.

The board is currently engaged in its quarterly meeting, which began Wednesday and will end Thursday, according to its website .

The university's provost is open to the idea of implementing a graduation requirement for critical race theory.

“The University of Oregon is committed to the core belief that diversity of background, thought, and perspective is an absolute necessity for building academic excellence,” the provost’s office said in a statement. “To that end, we continuously seek opportunities to expand scholarship of racial injustice and to raise awareness of and address systemic racism and inequities on campus. This is an ongoing endeavor.”

The university's Senate, which is largely comprised of faculty members from the institution, passed a resolution on Oct. 27 criticizing legislatures across the country that passed anti-critical race theory bills.

"The University Senate resolutely rejects any attempts by bodies external to the faculty to restrict or dictate university curriculum on any matter, including matters related to racial and social justice, and will stand firm against encroachment on faculty authority by the legislature or the Boards of Trustees," the motion read in part.

Critical race theory gained significant national attention in the off-year 2021 election cycle, particularly in the Virginia gubernatorial race . Parents and conservative activists protested school board meetings across the country over allegations of the theory being taught in classrooms, despite claims from those on the Left, such as Democratic gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe, that concerns about the theory are a "dog whistle."

The Washington Examiner reached out to Boyd for a comment but did not hear back prior to press time.

