The Detroit Lions are currently winless, and with that, are projected to hold the top overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. With Dan Campbell at the helm, the Lions are competing hard in every game, all they need is talent. At 0-8-1, draft season is in full effect for the Lions. The team landed Penei Sewell in the 1st round last year and are projected to be in prime position for a similar type of talent this year. With the draft less than six months away, fans are already going to be identifying players they want the front office to draft in April.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO