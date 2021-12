The jail sentences of the couple who killed six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes are to be reviewed, the Attorney General has confirmed.Arthur was left with an unsurvivable brain injury while in the sole care of 32-year-old Emma Tustin, who on Friday was jailed for life after being convicted of murder by assaulting the defenceless child in Solihull on June 16 2020.Tustin’s life sentence carries a minimum term of 29 years, while Arthur’s father Thomas Hughes was sentenced to 21 years for manslaughter.The Attorney General’s Office (AGO) confirmed on Saturday afternoon that the sentences are to be reviewed to “determine whether they were...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO