Remains of a young man that were discovered 38 years ago have now been identified as a missing football player whose family has been desperately searching for him for decades. Redgrave Research Forensic Service, a forensics services company based out of Massachusetts, has identified the victim through DNA as William Joseph “Bill” Lewis, 19. Known as a John Doe for decades, Lewis’ skeletal remains were found on a farm not far from the Indiana city of Rensselaer in 1983. Investigators determined at the time that he had been killed at least one year prior; his identification was announced Thursday by authorities.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO