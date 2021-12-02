Sold! Land in Mayer with 2 gold mines

Shopoff Realty Investments (“Shopoff”), a national manager of opportunistic and value-add real estate investments, and Contour, a leading privately-held real estate and development company, announced today that they have acquired 54 acres of land in the city of Buckeye, Arizona, a submarket of Phoenix. The joint-venture partners will plan to develop the site for warehouse logistics uses.
DENVER – SSR Mining Inc. and Taiga Gold Corp. announced an agreement for SSR Mining to acquire all of Taiga’s shares in a transaction with a value of $21 million, providing SSR Mining with five new exploration prospects in Saskatchewan near the company’s Seabee gold mine. SSR Mining, which operates...
Ten steel rods, each weighing 1,000 pounds, pulverize gold-bearing rocks into sand, releasing the precious metal from the ore, which is then further refined with mercury to extract every flake. This is a stamp mill, a 19th century invention that saved miners from extracting precious minerals by hand, which took...
SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) agrees to acquire Taiga Gold (OTCPK:TGGDF) for C$0.265/share, which values the deal at ~C$27M (US$21.1M). The offer price represents a 36% premium to Taiga Gold's closing price yesterday on the Canadian Securities Exchange. SSR Mining says the deal expands its presence in Saskatchewan, a core jurisdiction, by...
Transaction Significantly Expands SSR Mining's Presence in Saskatchewan While Consolidating Ownership and Unencumbering the Fisher Properties. DENVER, CO, Dec. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) (ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining" or the "Company") and Taiga Gold Corp. (CSE: TGC) ("Taiga Gold") are pleased to announce that they have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (the "Agreement") whereby SSR Mining will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Taiga Gold pursuant to a plan of arrangement (the "Transaction") at a price of C$0.265 per Taiga Gold share (the "Offer Price"). The Transaction implies an equity value of approximately C$27 million (US$21 million) on a fully diluted in-the-money basis and has been unanimously approved by the Board of Directors of each of SSR Mining and Taiga Gold.
(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents The Empire Group.) Judged by cranes in the air and steel building frames reaching for the sky, Arizona’s commercial real estate sphere remains white hot. But the professionals in the field see concerns as well as opportunity. While gathering surveys for the Phoenix Business Journal’s...
Hochschild Mining has agreed to acquire the issued and outstanding shares of Brazil-focused Amarillo Gold in a $105.8m (C$135m) deal. Under the agreement, Hochschild will pay $0.31 (C$0.40) in cash for each share of Amarillo, which owns the Posse gold project in Brazil. In addition, Amarillo shareholders will receive shares...
An investment company has purchased nearly 500 acres of farmland along the Arizona-California border with plans to take its water allotment and send it to the Phoenix area for new housing developments. AZCentral reports the investment company Greenstone bought the farmland and is awaiting federal approval to sell most of...
Randy Bury, founder and president of Moderne Communities, is embarking on two build-to-rent projects in Arizona worth a total of $106 million. The build-to-rent concept — which combines detached single-family rental units built within a highly amenitized community — started in Arizona and is quickly catching on across the nation.
While home buyers are busy angling for the right purchase in the dynamic Valley real estate market, another trend is focused on the West Valley — buying second homes here. Hippo, an insurance company based in Palo Alto, California, issued an industry report on the top U.S. cities for a second home. The metrics (“low median housing prices, relatively low property crime rates and high walkability scores and comfort indexes”) point to Glendale as the No. 4-ranked U.S. city overall, and first in Arizona.
SSR Mining (NASDAQ, TSX: SSRM) announced Thursday it has entered a definitive agreement to acquire all outstanding common shares of Taiga Gold (CSE: TGC), in a move that would greatly expand its presence in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan. SSR is currently only gold producer in the province, operating the...
CASA GRANDE — The second of several major projects for Casa Grande’s new industrial technology park has now come through. After “Project Buckshot” was revealed to be a Kohler manufacturing plant, the city may be close to bringing in a Chang Chun Petrochemical Group plant. On Monday, a land sale...
SURPRISE, AZ — Scottsdale-based developer SimonCRE has unveiled plans for one of the first major outdoor shopping malls to be developed in the West Coast in a decade. Called Village at Prasada, the 700,000-square-foot project will be built just off the Loop 303 and Waddell Road in Surprise, an area that initially had a regional mall planned but didn't develop due to factors like the Great Recession.
(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Richmond American Homes.) Scottsdale-based Harvard Investments Inc. has sold the last two parcels of its master-planned community in Maricopa to Denver-based Richmond American Homes, which already has a strong presence in that community. The Denver homebuilder paid $26.56 million for two parcels that include 241...
(Photo via City of Douglas Facebook) The city of Douglas, a community on Arizona’s southern border, is drawing some long-awaited investment. Erick Harrell, an Arizona-based real estate developer, is determined to preserve some of the city’s most iconic buildings and grow business in Douglas. In the past six months, his...
If you have been watching the real estate market in Arizona, it is no surprise that we have seen a sharp increase in home prices for the past 20 months. One factor that home buyers are considering is the price per square footage. Even since last year, where the market had incredible growth, we are seeing a 20 to 30% price per square foot increase across the board.*
The Valley’s real estate market and home values have reached new heights since recovering from COVID-19. Phoenix ranks second for the hottest housing market in 2021, following Austin, Texas, according to Zillow’s economists and real estate experts. The online real estate marketplace said Phoenix’s annual appreciation was second-fastest in August...
CASA GRANDE — The Cottonwood Ranch neighborhood, located south of Kortsen Road and east of Pueblo Drive, did not suffer the same fate as other “zombie” subdivisions that were planned prior to the recession over a decade ago. Sixty homes were built on the site back in 2008. However, the...
(Photo via BOMA Greater Phoenix Facebook) BOMA Greater Phoenix, the industry group that advances the commercial real estate industry through advocacy, influence, and knowledge, elected its 2022 officers and board members. Melissa Scott, CMCA, AMS, RPA, with Sunbelt Holdings, was elected President. She is joined by Vice President Kathryn Rhinehart,...
