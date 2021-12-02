Sold! Land in Mayer with 2 gold mines

Transaction Significantly Expands SSR Mining's Presence in Saskatchewan While Consolidating Ownership and Unencumbering the Fisher Properties. DENVER, CO, Dec. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) (ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining" or the "Company") and Taiga Gold Corp. (CSE: TGC) ("Taiga Gold") are pleased to announce that they have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (the "Agreement") whereby SSR Mining will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Taiga Gold pursuant to a plan of arrangement (the "Transaction") at a price of C$0.265 per Taiga Gold share (the "Offer Price"). The Transaction implies an equity value of approximately C$27 million (US$21 million) on a fully diluted in-the-money basis and has been unanimously approved by the Board of Directors of each of SSR Mining and Taiga Gold.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO