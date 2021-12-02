ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayer, AZ

Sold! Land in Mayer with 2 gold mines

By Featured News
roselawgroupreporter.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNAI Horizon represented the seller in the disposition of 34 acres of...

roselawgroupreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
roselawgroupreporter.com

Joint venture buys Buckeye industrial parcel

Shopoff Realty Investments (“Shopoff”), a national manager of opportunistic and value-add real estate investments, and Contour, a leading privately-held real estate and development company, announced today that they have acquired 54 acres of land in the city of Buckeye, Arizona, a submarket of Phoenix. The joint-venture partners will plan to develop the site for warehouse logistics uses.
BUCKEYE, AZ
Elko Daily Free Press

SSR Mining plans to acquire Taiga Gold

DENVER – SSR Mining Inc. and Taiga Gold Corp. announced an agreement for SSR Mining to acquire all of Taiga’s shares in a transaction with a value of $21 million, providing SSR Mining with five new exploration prospects in Saskatchewan near the company’s Seabee gold mine. SSR Mining, which operates...
BUSINESS
thefoothillsfocus.com

Stamp mill celebrates Arizona’s gold mining history

Ten steel rods, each weighing 1,000 pounds, pulverize gold-bearing rocks into sand, releasing the precious metal from the ore, which is then further refined with mercury to extract every flake. This is a stamp mill, a 19th century invention that saved miners from extracting precious minerals by hand, which took...
ARIZONA STATE
Seeking Alpha

SSR Mining to buy Taiga Gold in C$27M deal

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) agrees to acquire Taiga Gold (OTCPK:TGGDF) for C$0.265/share, which values the deal at ~C$27M (US$21.1M). The offer price represents a 36% premium to Taiga Gold's closing price yesterday on the Canadian Securities Exchange. SSR Mining says the deal expands its presence in Saskatchewan, a core jurisdiction, by...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mayer, AZ
State
Delaware State
State
Arizona State
State
Maryland State
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Real Estate
thechronicle-news.com

SSR Mining and Taiga Gold Announce Friendly Acquisition of Taiga Gold

Transaction Significantly Expands SSR Mining's Presence in Saskatchewan While Consolidating Ownership and Unencumbering the Fisher Properties. DENVER, CO, Dec. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) (ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining" or the "Company") and Taiga Gold Corp. (CSE: TGC) ("Taiga Gold") are pleased to announce that they have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (the "Agreement") whereby SSR Mining will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Taiga Gold pursuant to a plan of arrangement (the "Transaction") at a price of C$0.265 per Taiga Gold share (the "Offer Price"). The Transaction implies an equity value of approximately C$27 million (US$21 million) on a fully diluted in-the-money basis and has been unanimously approved by the Board of Directors of each of SSR Mining and Taiga Gold.
BUSINESS
roselawgroupreporter.com

Valley CRE developers see strengths, concerns when it comes to industry outlook

(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents The Empire Group.) Judged by cranes in the air and steel building frames reaching for the sky, Arizona’s commercial real estate sphere remains white hot. But the professionals in the field see concerns as well as opportunity. While gathering surveys for the Phoenix Business Journal’s...
PHOENIX, AZ
mining-technology.com

Hochschild Mining to purchase Amarillo Gold for $105m

Hochschild Mining has agreed to acquire the issued and outstanding shares of Brazil-focused Amarillo Gold in a $105.8m (C$135m) deal. Under the agreement, Hochschild will pay $0.31 (C$0.40) in cash for each share of Amarillo, which owns the Posse gold project in Brazil. In addition, Amarillo shareholders will receive shares...
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mines#Nai Horizon#Ladventure Llc
roselawgroupreporter.com

Scottsdale developer embarks on new build-to-rent projects in Phoenix, Tucson

Randy Bury, founder and president of Moderne Communities, is embarking on two build-to-rent projects in Arizona worth a total of $106 million. The build-to-rent concept — which combines detached single-family rental units built within a highly amenitized community — started in Arizona and is quickly catching on across the nation.
PHOENIX, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Glendale a top city for second-home buys

While home buyers are busy angling for the right purchase in the dynamic Valley real estate market, another trend is focused on the West Valley — buying second homes here. Hippo, an insurance company based in Palo Alto, California, issued an industry report on the top U.S. cities for a second home. The metrics (“low median housing prices, relatively low property crime rates and high walkability scores and comfort indexes”) point to Glendale as the No. 4-ranked U.S. city overall, and first in Arizona.
GLENDALE, AZ
mining.com

SSR Mining commits to extending Seabee mine life with acquisition of Taiga Gold

SSR Mining (NASDAQ, TSX: SSRM) announced Thursday it has entered a definitive agreement to acquire all outstanding common shares of Taiga Gold (CSE: TGC), in a move that would greatly expand its presence in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan. SSR is currently only gold producer in the province, operating the...
BUSINESS
roselawgroupreporter.com

Chemical company acquires land to build plant in Casa Grande

CASA GRANDE — The second of several major projects for Casa Grande’s new industrial technology park has now come through. After “Project Buckshot” was revealed to be a Kohler manufacturing plant, the city may be close to bringing in a Chang Chun Petrochemical Group plant. On Monday, a land sale...
CASA GRANDE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
ABC 15 News

Scottsdale developer unveils plans for 700,000-square-foot outdoor mall in Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ — Scottsdale-based developer SimonCRE has unveiled plans for one of the first major outdoor shopping malls to be developed in the West Coast in a decade. Called Village at Prasada, the 700,000-square-foot project will be built just off the Loop 303 and Waddell Road in Surprise, an area that initially had a regional mall planned but didn't develop due to factors like the Great Recession.
SURPRISE, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Richmond American buys last parcels in Pinal County MPC

(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Richmond American Homes.) Scottsdale-based Harvard Investments Inc. has sold the last two parcels of its master-planned community in Maricopa to Denver-based Richmond American Homes, which already has a strong presence in that community. The Denver homebuilder paid $26.56 million for two parcels that include 241...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Scottsdale developer to build giant shopping mall in Surprise

Scottsdale-based developer SimonCRE has unveiled plans for one of the first major outdoor shopping malls to be developed in the West Coast in a decade. Called Village at Prasada, the 700,000-square-foot project will be built just off the Loop 303 and Waddell Road in Surprise, an area that initially had a regional mall planned but didn’t develop due to factors like the Great Recession.
SURPRISE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

5 most expensive cities in Arizona real estate market

If you have been watching the real estate market in Arizona, it is no surprise that we have seen a sharp increase in home prices for the past 20 months. One factor that home buyers are considering is the price per square footage. Even since last year, where the market had incredible growth, we are seeing a 20 to 30% price per square foot increase across the board.*
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Valley home values expected to increase 20.8% in 2022

The Valley’s real estate market and home values have reached new heights since recovering from COVID-19. Phoenix ranks second for the hottest housing market in 2021, following Austin, Texas, according to Zillow’s economists and real estate experts. The online real estate marketplace said Phoenix’s annual appreciation was second-fastest in August...
PHOENIX, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

CG panel will consider plan to fill vacant lots at Cottonwood Ranch

CASA GRANDE — The Cottonwood Ranch neighborhood, located south of Kortsen Road and east of Pueblo Drive, did not suffer the same fate as other “zombie” subdivisions that were planned prior to the recession over a decade ago. Sixty homes were built on the site back in 2008. However, the...
CASA GRANDE, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Scott of Sunbelt Holdings will lead BOMA

(Photo via BOMA Greater Phoenix Facebook) BOMA Greater Phoenix, the industry group that advances the commercial real estate industry through advocacy, influence, and knowledge, elected its 2022 officers and board members. Melissa Scott, CMCA, AMS, RPA, with Sunbelt Holdings, was elected President. She is joined by Vice President Kathryn Rhinehart,...
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy