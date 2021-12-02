ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Toys R Us to open new ‘interactive’ two-story store

By Nexstar Media Wire, Addy Bink
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gD6yy_0dCHN8Yn00

Toys R Us is opening a new, two-story, interactive store in New Jersey, its parent company WHP Global has announced. It is the first flagship store returning to the U.S.

Comments / 0

Related
The Kitchn

Dollar General Is Opening a New Store — But It Won’t Include Any of the Items You’re Used to Seeing

It’s no secret that Dollar General has become one of the most popular budget-friendly stores around. Primarily selling cost-effective foods and snacks, cleaning supplies, a small selection of home goods, and toys to low-income shoppers and those looking to get a good deal, the variety store has developed a loyal following since it first hit the scene in 1939. Now, Dollar General is looking to target another audience — women — with its new concept, Popshelf.
RETAIL
bigrapidsnews.com

Toys"R"Us announces plans to open new stores in partnership with Macy's

It's a good day to be a Toys"R"Us kid. The former toy store giant is opening a flagship store in the American Dream mall in New Jersey with plans to expand around the country, per a release from their parent company WHP Global. This marks a resurgence in the brand since Toys"R"Us filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2017 and closed all stores the next year.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Toys R Us is back in the mall

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Toys R Us, an iconic brand that many assumed was dead and gone forever, is coming back to a New Jersey mall in a big way. The resurrected toy store chain will open a two-level,...
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
pymnts.com

Toys R Us Opening American Dream Mall Store Before Christmas

Toys R Us announced on Wednesday (Dec. 1) that it’s opening a flagship store with a two-story slide, ice cream parlor and more than 10,000 toys in New Jersey’s American Dream mall in mid-December, news that could make kids in the Garden State especially excited as the holiday shopping season wraps up.
RETAIL
Beach Radio

Toys R Us flagship opening in NJ at the American Dream

Another grand opening is coming to The American Dream in East Rutherford. WHP Global, parent company of Toys R Us, has announced that a new two-story Toys R Us flagship store opens in mid-December at American Dream with extended hours just in time for the holiday shopping season, marking the return of the first standalone flagship store of this beloved toy brand.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
mybergen.com

Toys”R”Us Opening in Bergen County December 2021

WHP Global, parent company of Toys“R”Us®, has announced the grand opening of a new two-story Toys“R”Us flagship store inside American Dream Mall in East Rutherford. Designed for ‘Toys“R”Us kids’ of all ages, the first U.S. Toys“R”Us flagship store will feature a modern two-level retail concept that spans 20,000 square feet. The flagship will be reminiscent of the beloved toy store customers know and love, as visitors can shop their favorite toy brands, meet Geoffrey the Giraffe, rediscover their love of play with interactive experiences and product demonstrations, and enjoy new branded elements like Geoffrey’s Café and ice cream parlor, two-story slide and more. Located within steps of Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park and DreamWorks Water Park, the new flagship is at the epicenter of American Dream’s premiere entertainment, shopping and dining experiences.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys R Us#Whp Global
Motley Fool

Toys R' Us Plans Comeback in Giant New Jersey Megamall

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day. It's been three years and one abandoned reopening attempt since Toys R 'Us — the epicentre of Furby and Pokémon mania in the days when big box stores ruled the retail roost — was last in the brick-and-mortar retail business.
RETAIL
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Just in time for the holidays, Toys 'R' Us announces it is back

BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. — Editor's note: The video above is from February 2021 when Toys "R" Us closed two pop-up stores. Toys "R" Us is making a brick-and-mortar comeback with a new two-story flagship store. WHP Global, the parent company of Toys "R" Us, said the 20,000 square foot store would open at American Dream, a mall in Bergen County, New Jersey, by mid-December. The announcement comes less than a year after two pop-up stores that were part of a re-launch effort shut down.
RETAIL
WFMJ.com

Former Boardman Toys R Us building sold to new developer

A building in Boardman that formerly housed a Toys R Us store has now been sold to a new developer. Bill Kutlick, a commercial real estate agent with Platz Realty Group sold the former building located on Boardman Poland Rd along State Route 224. The property is being redeveloped for...
RETAIL
businessjournaldaily.com

Boardman Toys R Us Sold, Will Be Two Storefronts

BOARDMAN, Ohio — The former Toys R Us building off U.S. Route 224 was sold for $2 million to a developer for a national retailer, who will soon renovate the building into two storefronts. The sale of the building located at 317 Boardman Poland Road closed Nov. 23, says Bill...
BOARDMAN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Best Life

This Iconic Department Store Is Closing 60 Stores, Starting in January

From gyms to clothing stores, countless businesses were forced to close up shop in 2020 because of the COVID pandemic. But while progress has been made toward containing the virus, store closures continue. Walgreens closed several locations last month and CVS announced in November that it would be shuttering nearly 900 locations over the next three years. And now, one iconic department store has announced that it is closing several locations next month, with 60 total closures coming soon. Read on to find out which popular retailer is downsizing.
RETAIL
pymnts

Today in Retail: Macy’s Looks for Digital, Physical Balance; Amazon the Hot Spot for Toys

In today’s top retail news, Macy’s is reportedly trying to find the right way to balance its stores with its eCommerce presence as it mulls a breakup of the two businesses, while shoppers are gravitating toward Amazon when shopping for toys. Also, out-of-stock messages are hurting consumers and merchants alike this holiday season, and Instacart is reportedly working on launching 15-minute deliveries.
RETAIL
Footwear News

Macy’s to Close 10 Stores in January Plus More Through 2023 As It Focuses on Digital

Macy’s is doubling down on its e-commerce strategy, and closing physical stores is becoming a major part of that. The department store announced on Thursday that it plans to shutter 10 locations in January as it reconsiders how it will close a batch of 60 stores. These closures are the remaining part of its plan to close a total of 125 stores in lower-tier malls by 2023, as outlined last year in the company’s Polaris strategy for growth. “An omnichannel view has also highlighted the need for us to take a second look at the timing of when we close the approximately...
BUSINESS
MLive

Macy’s to close several U.S. stores in 2022

Macy’s will shutter a number of its stores throughout the United States next year. The department store chain announced plans to permanently close 10 stores in January, according to CNBC. Exact locations have yet to be announced. There are currently 24 Macy’s stores in New Jersey and over 700 locations...
BUSINESS
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

11K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy