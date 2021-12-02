Metaverse Within Reach, Bringing Shoppers Back to Stores, Omicron’s Holiday Shopping Effect

Online shopping might keep you from having to drive to the store and fight off the crowds, but all those things you buy don’t just manifest out of 1s and 0s through fiber optic cables. They have to be shipped across oceans just to get to you, and the process is creating a ton of greenhouse gas emissions. According to a new report published by Pacific Environment and supply chain research group Stand.earth, the shipping practices of just four retailers — Amazon, Walmart, Target, and IKEA — have added more than 20 million tons of carbon dioxide to the atmosphere over the last two years.
