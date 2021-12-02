Early Baseball Era Ballot Part Two: A Worthy Trio

On Monday morning, the Baseball Hall of Fame officially revealed the 2022 Hall of Fame ballot. This year’s potential class – which contains 30 players included 13 first time candidates – will be voted on by members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. To be eligible for the ballot,...
Aside from winning a World Series, many if not all Major Leaguers dream about making it to Cooperstown and joining an elite group in the baseball Hall of Fame. There have been so many great players who have carved out nice careers in the game where it be as coaches, players, announcers, etc. Out of the tens of thousands of individuals who have passed through the game, only 329 have been voted into the HOF with 232 being players.
Wouldn’t it be awesome if David Ortiz is voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame the first year his name appears on the ballot?!. According to the National Baseball Hall of Fame, Big Papi is on the 2022 Baseball Writers’ Association of America’s Hall of Fame ballot for the first time!
REDDING, Calif. — The 2022 Major League Baseball Hall of Fame ballot has been announced and the question of what to do with players who used Performance Enhancing Drugs (PEDs) looms large. Several players who have either tested positive, admitted use or have been connected to PEDs are on the ballot, some for the final time.
The Baseball Hall of Fame voting process is one filled with controversy on an annual basis. Some voters believe those who got busted using steroids in MLB should never get in, while others believe the contributions to the game are great enough for induction. Other voters even launch a futile...
Drew Goodman of AT&T SportsNet goes through the new 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot to break down which of the latest additions has a shot at going to Cooperstown. And which Rockies’ player could be next after Todd Helton. Plus, Drew shares his thoughts on which division in MLB...
Pitchers Tim Hudson and Jake Peavy are among the 30 players on the Baseball Writers Association of America’s ballot for the National Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Released on Monday, the Hall of Fame ballot includes Peavy for the first time and Hudson for the second. On his...
On Sunday, the National Baseball Hall of Fame will announce results from its 2022 Era Committee elections. This year, ballots for the Early Baseball (for candidates whose primary contributions came before 1950) and Golden Days (1950-69) eras are considering players, managers, executives, pioneers, and umpires for election as part of the class of 2022.
The National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, NY revealed their ballot for the 2022 class, highlighted by a few players listed in the Mitchell Report. Curt Schilling, Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens are on the ballot for the final time, and seem unlikely to make the Hall due to their connection to steroids. Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz are also listed on the ballot for the very first time.
The Hall of Fame ballot was revealed Monday. It is a day on the baseball calendar that should be more revered. It is not like Hall of Fame election day, of course. But think of it like making the playoffs rather than winning the World Series. Simply reaching the ballot signals achievement at an extraordinarily high level — even if it falls short of the highest level.
