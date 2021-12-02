Vertiv (VRT) Named Best Stock Idea for 2022 at Cowen

UBS analyst Chris Snyder initiates coverage on Wallblox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stifel analyst Suthan Sukumar initiates coverage on Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ: DCBO) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Needham & Company analyst Mayank Tandon initiates coverage on PAR Technology (NYSE: PAR) with a Buy rating and a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Mizuho Securities analyst Vijay Rakesh initiates coverage on Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) with a Buy rating and a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Credit Suisse analyst Timothy Chiodo reiterated an Outperform rating and $300.00 price target on Square (NYSE: SQ) on the belief ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin initiates coverage on Weave Communications Inc (NYSE ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Raymond James analyst Sam Darkatsh upgraded GMS Inc. (NYSE: GMS) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BuzzFeed, Inc. (“BuzzFeed”), a premier digital media company for the most diverse, most online, and most socially engaged generation the ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Shares of Home Depot (NYSE: HD) are up about 1% in pre-open Monday after Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel upgraded shares ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Wedbush analyst Seth Basham downgraded shares of Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) to Neutral from Outperform and slashed the price target to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Engine Capital, the US hedge fund and an activist investor, is pushing Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) management to consider a sale ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Wolfe Research analyst Daniel Ives downgraded Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Shares of Hertz Global (NASDAQ: HTZ) are trading 1.2% higher Monday after at least five Street analysts started research coverage.JPMorgan ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Shares of Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) are down about 1.5% in pre-open Monday after Wall Street analysts initiated research coverage of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Goldman Sachs analyst Salveen Richter initiates coverage on Regeneron Pharma (NASDAQ: REGN) with a Buy rating and a price target ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Macquarie analyst Jordan Bender downgraded MGM Growth Properties (NYSE: MGP) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Last month, shares of Backblaze (NASDAQ: BLZE) opened at around $20.00 per share after pricing its IPO at $16.00 per ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stifel analyst Stephen D. Willey lowered the price target on Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BOLT) to $19.00 (from $34.00) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Morgan Stanley analyst Connor Lynagh upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ: PTEN) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Comments / 0