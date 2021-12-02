ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Interdenominational Theological Center Installs 11th President and Prepares For The Next Generation of Leaders

By Alexis Grace
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lc3kq_0dCHMgFv00

Interdenominational Theological Center has named Matthew W. Williams as the 11th President of the Atlanta University Center’s only seminary college. Williams, a 2004 graduate of ITC, has been leading the center as Interim President since 2019.

During the installation week, President Williams was joined by a host of religious, civic and business leaders including Rev. Dr. Neichelle Guidry, Dean of Sisters Chapel at Spelman College, Atlanta City Councilmember Natalyn Mosby Archibong and Ryan Wilson of The Gathering Spot to celebrate this occasion and to support ITC.

During President Williams’ acceptance speech, he spoke about the future of ITC and his ITC 2.0 strategy to become the epicenter that will prepare future generation of leaders who will change the world.

“The future of ITC is deeply rooted in the best of its legacy, stated ITC President Reverend Matthew Wesley Williams, ’04. “For over six decades, ITC has been an incubator of liberating leadership and revolutionary scholarship. I am blessed and privileged to serve my beloved alma mater as it rises again to meet this pivotal moment, pursuing God’s call and our ancestors’ dreams.”

Before his appointment to the ITC, Williams was the Vice President of Strategic Initiatives for the Forum for Theological Exploration (FTE), a national leadership incubator that cultivates wise, faithful and courageous leaders who make a difference in the world through the church and academy.

He served as a member of FTE’s senior leadership team and was responsible for managing and overseeing a $7 million annual portfolio of strategic organizational initiatives. During his 15 years with FTE, he helped to transform and guide FTE’s initiatives in recruitment and leadership development for emerging leaders and rising scholars of color who were exploring and pursuing the vocations of pastoral ministry, scholarship, and other forms of leadership.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TheAtlantaVoice

Dr. Rashad Richey is named Director of Institutional Advancement & Corporate Relations at Morris Brown College

Dr. Rashad Richey, Emmy nominated broadcaster, political strategist,  news analyst, business executive, professor, lecturer,   entrepreneur, and fundraiser, has been named Director of Institutional Advancement & Corporate Relations at Morris Brown College. Dr. Richey is well-known for higher education policy advocacy and previously served as a department chair of adult learning at Beulah Heights University. In addition to his directorship […]
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Richard Rose: The Infrastructure Bill is a “Historic Victory” for Communities of Color

President Joseph Biden signed the bipartisan infrastructure bill on Nov. 15, 2021, after a series of delays in Congress that ended up putting a media spotlight on Democratic Party conflicts,election loss blame games, approval ratings and polling numbers. Now it’s time for us to insist on public discussion of why this bill matters to Georgians and how it will be […]
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Georgia regents: No college name changes over racial history

Georgia’s public university system won’t rename any of the 75 buildings or colleges an internal committee had recommended for changes mostly because of their association with slavery, segregation or mistreatment of American Indians, officials voted Monday. The system’s regents voted not to make any name changes, more than a year after they established a committee to study that issue. “History […]
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Clark Atlanta University and AUC Present a Great Atmosphere for Debates

Yet another mayoral debate took place Thursday night, and there are the two candidates, Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore and councilman Andre Dickens took the stage in front of television cameras to spread their respective gospels. The pair have ideas on how to make Atlanta a safer city, better city and more financially responsible city. All of which many […]
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Education
Local
Georgia Society
Atlanta, GA
Education
City
Atlanta, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Call to remove Black pastors adds to agony in Arbery’s town

BRUNSWICK. Ga. (AP) — Race was always going to be at the forefront of the trial of three white men charged with chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, in a coastal Georgia neighborhood. But a defense attorney’s quickly rejected call to kick out Black pastors, including Jesse Jackson, from the Glynn County courtroom intensified frustrations and added […]
RELIGION
TheAtlantaVoice

TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta, GA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy