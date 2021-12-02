Interdenominational Theological Center Installs 11th President and Prepares For The Next Generation of Leaders

Interdenominational Theological Center has named Matthew W. Williams as the 11th President of the Atlanta University Center’s only seminary college. Williams, a 2004 graduate of ITC, has been leading the center as Interim President since 2019.

During the installation week, President Williams was joined by a host of religious, civic and business leaders including Rev. Dr. Neichelle Guidry, Dean of Sisters Chapel at Spelman College, Atlanta City Councilmember Natalyn Mosby Archibong and Ryan Wilson of The Gathering Spot to celebrate this occasion and to support ITC.

During President Williams’ acceptance speech, he spoke about the future of ITC and his ITC 2.0 strategy to become the epicenter that will prepare future generation of leaders who will change the world.

“The future of ITC is deeply rooted in the best of its legacy, stated ITC President Reverend Matthew Wesley Williams, ’04. “For over six decades, ITC has been an incubator of liberating leadership and revolutionary scholarship. I am blessed and privileged to serve my beloved alma mater as it rises again to meet this pivotal moment, pursuing God’s call and our ancestors’ dreams.”

Before his appointment to the ITC, Williams was the Vice President of Strategic Initiatives for the Forum for Theological Exploration (FTE), a national leadership incubator that cultivates wise, faithful and courageous leaders who make a difference in the world through the church and academy.

He served as a member of FTE’s senior leadership team and was responsible for managing and overseeing a $7 million annual portfolio of strategic organizational initiatives. During his 15 years with FTE, he helped to transform and guide FTE’s initiatives in recruitment and leadership development for emerging leaders and rising scholars of color who were exploring and pursuing the vocations of pastoral ministry, scholarship, and other forms of leadership.