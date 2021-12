UK-based B2B cross-border payment provider Verto has teamed up with payments bank Banking Circle to streamline international payments for its clients. Banking Circle Virtual IBAN gives financial institutions such as Verto the ability to issue multicurrency IBANs in their customer’s name and in multiple jurisdictions. This enables merchants to make and accept cross-border payments in different currencies, in a way that traditional banks would not facilitate due to risk and legacy systems limitations.

