December 2nd: Jared Knott HR 1

In our latest episode, Alison and Tod answer some of the big questions asked on Upworthy this week. What subtle hints let you know someone is very intelligent? Should your boss be able to contact you after work hours? Should a woman move in with her boyfriend who's been coddled by his mother? Finally, we end with the “happy-sad” story of a couple who gave their dog a touching send-off on her last day.

PETS ・ 19 HOURS AGO