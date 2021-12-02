ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
December 2nd: Jared Knott HR 1

Cover picture for the articleAuthor of “Tiny Blunders/Big Disasters,” Jared Knott talks about the small things...

1310kfka.com

November 29th: Steve Starobinsky HR 1

Toy industry expert, Steve Starobinsky talks about what toys to look out for this holiday season, addressing global supply chain issues and more in hour one. Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More.
LIFESTYLE
1310kfka.com

November 30th: Omicron variant cont. HR 2

Follow along in hour two as Gail unpacks the new variant, whether or not you need to get vaccinated again and more. Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More.
SCIENCE
1310kfka.com

December 1st: Sherrie Peif HR 2

Reporter at Complete Colorado, Sherrie Peif talks about the ongoing urban and rural divide, mandates and more in hour two. Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More.
POLITICS
1310kfka.com

November 29th: Dr. Deirdre Pilch and Brady Hull HR 3

Superintendent at District 6, Dr. Deirdre Pilch updates listeners on what’s going on in the district, and what they’re doing to continue in person learning and more. Host of the Hull Show, Brady talks about the Denver Broncos and their win last night. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
DENVER, CO
November 29 — Kevin Lytle with the Coloradoan | Harrison Wind with DNVR Nuggets – HR 1

Kevin Lytle with the Fort Collins Coloradoan talks about Steve Addazio’s latest controversy and CSU basketball. Harrison Wind with DNVR Nuggets talks about Michael Porter Jr’s season-ending back surgery and what the Nuggets look without him and Jokic. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Spotify...
NBA
1310kfka.com

December 3rd: Nick Powers and Kevin Carr HR 3

Cyber security expert, Nick Powers talks about 12 scams to avoid this holiday season. Host of Fat Guys at the Movies, Kevin Carr talks about new and upcoming releases. Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NPR

Submit To The College Podcast Challenge

If you're looking for the 5th-12th grade contest, it opens on January 1, 2022 and you can find more info here. Submissions close February 28, 2021 at 11:59PM EST. Step 1: Read the entry requirements. Podcasts must be between three and eight minutes long. . Step 2: Upload to SoundCloud....
COLLEGES
Upworthy

The Upworthy Weekly podcast: dog’s perfect last day, signs of intelligence and mama’s boy-friend

In our latest episode, Alison and Tod answer some of the big questions asked on Upworthy this week. What subtle hints let you know someone is very intelligent? Should your boss be able to contact you after work hours? Should a woman move in with her boyfriend who's been coddled by his mother? Finally, we end with the “happy-sad” story of a couple who gave their dog a touching send-off on her last day.
PETS
r-bloggers.com

Why R? 2021 Keynotes

[This article was first published on Why R? Foundation, and kindly contributed to R-bloggers]. (You can report issue about the content on this page here) Want to share your content on R-bloggers? click here if you have a blog, or here if you don't. In this post we would like...
SCIENCE
1310kfka.com

What to expect from the college championship conference games

(ATLANTA) — It’s a big weekend for college football. Conference championships this weekend will set the stage for the playoffs. Watch the full report from ABC’s Good Morning America for a preview of this weekend’s conference championship games:. Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Android Authority

How to forward Yahoo Mail to Gmail

No longer do you need to log into Yahoo. Although Gmail is now the dominant email platform out there, some people still use other email services, such as Yahoo and Outlook. But constantly checking different accounts for new mail is a real tedious drag, and not something you actually need to do. Instead you can just forward everything to your main email inbox. Here’s how to forward Yahoo Mail to Gmail.
INTERNET

