December 2nd: Jared Knott HR 1

Toy industry expert, Steve Starobinsky talks about what toys to look out for this holiday season, addressing global supply chain issues and more in hour one. Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More.
Superintendent at District 6, Dr. Deirdre Pilch updates listeners on what’s going on in the district, and what they’re doing to continue in person learning and more. Host of the Hull Show, Brady talks about the Denver Broncos and their win last night. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Kevin Lytle with the Fort Collins Coloradoan talks about Steve Addazio’s latest controversy and CSU basketball. Harrison Wind with DNVR Nuggets talks about Michael Porter Jr’s season-ending back surgery and what the Nuggets look without him and Jokic. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Spotify...
Cyber security expert, Nick Powers talks about 12 scams to avoid this holiday season. Host of Fat Guys at the Movies, Kevin Carr talks about new and upcoming releases. Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More.
If you're looking for the 5th-12th grade contest, it opens on January 1, 2022 and you can find more info here. Submissions close February 28, 2021 at 11:59PM EST. Step 1: Read the entry requirements. Podcasts must be between three and eight minutes long. . Step 2: Upload to SoundCloud....
In our latest episode, Alison and Tod answer some of the big questions asked on Upworthy this week. What subtle hints let you know someone is very intelligent? Should your boss be able to contact you after work hours? Should a woman move in with her boyfriend who's been coddled by his mother? Finally, we end with the “happy-sad” story of a couple who gave their dog a touching send-off on her last day.
A new browser extension brings back YouTube's dislike counts. The extension relies on data from YouTube's own API to show the dislike counts on videos. However, because the extension uses cached data from YouTube, the dislikes are only updated every two to three days. Google's decision to hide the dislike...
[This article was first published on Why R? Foundation, and kindly contributed to R-bloggers]. (You can report issue about the content on this page here) Want to share your content on R-bloggers? click here if you have a blog, or here if you don't. In this post we would like...
No longer do you need to log into Yahoo. Although Gmail is now the dominant email platform out there, some people still use other email services, such as Yahoo and Outlook. But constantly checking different accounts for new mail is a real tedious drag, and not something you actually need to do. Instead you can just forward everything to your main email inbox. Here’s how to forward Yahoo Mail to Gmail.
The Broncos haven’t beaten the Chiefs since 2015. Mark Johnson, voice of the CU Buffs talks about CU’s matchup with UCLA tonight. Who really owns the matchup between the Broncos and the Chiefs?. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn |...
Comments / 0