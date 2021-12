DES MOINES, IOWA (December 1, 2021) — If your family will have a new college freshman next year, this is a great time to look for scholarships that will help offset the cost of an education. Scholarships are considered "gift aid," meaning that they do not need to be repaid later. Some are one-time awards that can be used while a family's college savings continues to grow; others are renewable as long as the student remains eligible.

IOWA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO