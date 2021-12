The past year and a half has been busy for David Mitchell. As Liberty Bank’s executive vice president and chief digital officer since July 2020, Mitchell has led efforts to not only navigate the bank through shifts in customer behavior during the pandemic, but more importantly to incorporate new technologies across nearly all aspects of the banking experience — from money movement and customer onboarding to small business invoicing and customer service — with the hopes it will drive the mutual lender’s growth and revenue amid a market landscape that has seen a steep decline in the number of banks over the past decade and skyrocketing growth among financial technology, or fintech, companies.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO