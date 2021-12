Wilmington Trust said it has lured six wealth management professionals in Boston from Bank of America, TD Private Client Group and other firms. Terry Mullany joins the firm as a senior wealth advisor from U.S. Trust/Bank of America Private Bank, where he served as a managing director for five years, according to Wilmington Trust. Mullany, who also previously had stints at JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley, will serve high-net-worth individuals and families, entrepreneurs, business owners and foundations and endowments in the Boston region, providing investment management, planning, trust, private banking and family office services, the company says.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 6 DAYS AGO