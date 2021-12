Halo Infinite's new Fracture: Tenrai event can't be completed in its first weekly rotation, developer 343 Industries has confirmed. The free Fracture: Tenrai event is Halo Infinite's first multiplayer event, kicking off today, November 23, and running until Tuesday, November 30. It's themed around Samurais, and yes, it's the only way you can earn that sweet Yoroi armor set on display in your armor hall. However, the event's later challenges and items are time-gated, meaning you'll need to wait for the event to reappear later on in season 1 to fully complete it and earn every reward.

