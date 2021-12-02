The Glimpse Group Acquires Leading Immersive Technology Company Sector 5 Digital

The hospitality industry is getting back on its feet. One survey by TripAdvisor early this year found that 47% of respondents planned to travel internationally, and 74% planned to take at least one overnight domestic leisure trip in 2021. Forecasts suggest the trend will continue with the hospitality market growing to $5,297.78B in 2025, a level substantially higher than what it was in 2020 ($3,486.77B). Meanwhile, hotel chains are busy re-imagining their future with new products, and re-bundling old ones, to woo customers in the new normal. They are creating gourmet products delivered home, contactless payments, and using digitization to help move from physical touchpoints to virtual. They are revisiting customer journeys driven by the demand for greener options, staycations, safety, and hygiene concerns, and innovative payment models. Plus, they are being forced to go asset-light and reduce operational costs. The hospitality industry is susceptible to calamities, but it always bounces back. Enabling the epoch-making “bounce back” is technology.

