FedEx Packages Tossed In Ravine

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA FedEx worker was caught tossing packages into an Alabama ravine six different times. According...

WECT

FedEx driver questioned about hundreds of packages dumped in ravine; some recovered packages delivered

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – Authorities say hundreds of missing FedEx packages were thrown into a wooded area north of Birmingham, Alabama, last Wednesday. Now, officials with FedEx are trying to make things right by delivering recovered packages where possible and seeking resolution for damaged shipments. “It’s heartbreaking that...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
