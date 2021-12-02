NeonMind to Present at H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Psychedelics Virtual Conference

H.C. Wainwright analyst Kevin Dede initiates coverage on Biotricity (NASDAQ: BTCY) with a Buy rating and a price target of $6.00. The analyst comments "We are initiating coverage of Biotricity with a Buy rating and setting a potentially conservative $6 price target not only on account of the horizontal expansion marketing its solution in cardiac care to 25,000 U.S. physicians, but also on the profound trajectory toward the full ecosystem of care monitoring solutions for cardiac-related and/or influenced chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease, among others. And while Biotricity has growth avenues to incorporate artificial intelligence-driven automation into its remote monitoring of many facets of wholistic cardiac care—the vertical expansion alluded to—we see Biotricity, on its cardiac solution, Bioflux, alone presenting an enticing investment as Bioflux supports better outcomes while providing doctors avenues to offer greater services. With the support of a fully FDA approved device and multiple insurance codes, Bioflux produces electrocardiogram (ECG or EKG) results while patients are living their normal lives. The readings, stored in the cloud, present physiological insight for physicians in determining the next course of action in long-term care, and in the meantime, doctors may choose an alternative course and demand another office visit, an additional income event beyond the only-a-phone-visit “telehealth” financial paradigm. For this reason, in concert with broad insurance coverage—sensible, we think, in light of physically fragile patients needing full-time monitoring in recognizing a negative trigger event—we expect doctors to continue to buy and use Biotricity's Bioflux. For perspective on scale, at $500 each, and roughly 2,000 patients per each of the 25,000 base U.S. cardiac physicians, that when added to additional devices and services required to address associated cardiac-related afflictions, points to a $50B addressable market, and greater detail on this assessment is provided later in this report. From our perspective, longer-term targets tied to kidney disease and other associated cardiac issues, fail our need for tangible solutions from which to base projections and are not powering our current forecasts; however and more importantly, the development of the monitoring ecosystem clearly supports the large addressable opportunity point. Nearer-term growth comes on the addition of new sales professionals, filling out an effort Biotricity has not grandly supported to date, and where we expect their addition to drive the steep immediate sales ramp forecast here."

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO