UPDATE: Playboy (PLBY) Names Cardi B As Creative Director In Residence

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Playboy (NASDAQ: PLBY) Names Cardi B As Creative Director In...

www.streetinsider.com

newschain

Cardi B lands her ‘dream’ job with Playboy

Cardi B has described being appointed Playboy’s first ever Creative Director in Residence a “dream come true”. The rapper, 29, shared the news on Instagram alonside a collage image of her sporting a large and very blinging Playboy bunny chain. Writing about her new job to her 116m followers, she...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Cardi B Named Playboy's First-Ever Creative Director in Residence

Playboy has appointed Cardi B as its first-ever Creative Director in Residence. The rapper will be working with the lifestyle brand on fashion and sexual wellness merch, editorials and more. “It is a dream come true to officially join the Playboy family. I can’t believe this is real. For as...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B & Offset Goof Around At Playboy Party In Miami

Cardi B and Offset looked to be enjoying themselves in videos taken during the Playboy party at Art Basel in Miami, Friday night. In one clip uploaded by The Neighborhood, Offset can be seen pouring whipped cream into Cardi's mouth in a crowded room while she rocked a Prada mini dress and Playboy bunny pendant. The party was held in honor of Playboy's new lifestyle brand, Big Bunny.
MIAMI, FL
fashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: Why Bella Hadid Is Rejoining Victoria’s Secret, Cardi B Named Creative Director At Playboy, Josephine Skriver’s Latest Collab, And More!

Bella Hadid is rejoining Victoria’s Secret, now VS Collective. Supermodel Bella Hadid was announced today as the latest star to join the VS Collective. To coincide with the announcement, Hadid gave an interview to Marie Claire to discuss her change of heart. (The 25-year-old had previously cut ties with the troubled brand after she and other models accused former exec Ed Razek of inappropriate behavior and had once said she never felt “powerful” working with the company.) Today, she clarified: “It has been a few years since I’ve done anything with Victoria’s Secret. What magnetized me to coming back was them coming to me and really proving to me that, behind the scenes, Victoria’s Secret has changed so drastically…. There was a type of way that, I think, a lot of us women who used to work with Victoria’s Secret felt. And now, six of the seven [VS] board members are all female.” Hadid added that she deliberated taking the meeting with the rebranded company for some 18 months. Of the new era, she said: “I know firsthand how Victoria’s Secret used to make me feel, and now, going onto set every day, there is just an energy that’s switched. I would never work for a company that not only made me feel a type of way, but made the world feel a type of way, until I knew for a fact that real change was going to be made.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Cardi B is now Playboy magazine’s Creative Director: ‘Dream come true’

Rapper Cardi B has announced that she has been appointed Playboy magazine’s first-ever creative director in residence.In a statement released on Thursday (2 December), the “WAP” singer said the opportunity was a “dream come true”, adding “I can’t believe this is real.”The statement read: “For as long as I can remember, I’ve felt connected to Playboy. It’s truly the original platform for uncensored creativity and I’m inspired by its incredible legacy of fighting for personal freedoms. I have so many ideas already – I can’t wait!”Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, also teased the launch of...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Cardi B Takes Flight in Playboy Jet in Crop Top, Joggers & Split-Toe Balenciaga Booties

When it comes to fashion, Cardi B can do anything. The Grammy Award-winning rapper proved this theory in her latest Instagram post. On Friday, the New York native took to Instagram to share a video of herself asking fans who they would like to see in the Playboy Bunny jet. Earlier this week, Cardi was appointed as the first-ever creative director for Playboy. She will provide artistic direction across co-branded fashion, sexual wellness merchandise collections, digital editorial, experiential activations and so much more. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) In the video, the “Bodak Yellow” artist looked...
BEAUTY & FASHION
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Dolph Reportedly Owned Over 100 Memphis Properties & Bought Foreclosures For His Children's Birthdays

The the days since legendary Memphis rapperYoung Dolph was tragically shot and killed in his hometown, tributes from every corner of the internet have poured in. Speaking to the legacy he leaves behind as a musician, as well as the legacy he leaves behind as a man and a father, seemingly every new social media tribute dedicated to Young Dolph has revealed something new about the Gelato rapper.
CELEBRITIES
People

Sandra Bullock 'Sometimes' Wishes She 'Matched' Her Kids' Skin: 'Easier on How People Approach Us'

Sandra Bullock is opening up about her experience parenting two Black children. In an exclusive clip from Wednesday's episode of Red Table Talk, the 57-year-old actress sits down with Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, for a candid conversation about motherhood, where she admits that she "sometimes" wishes she and her kids had the same skin color.
CELEBRITIES

