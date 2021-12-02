ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Factbox-Front runners in development of antibody drugs against COVID-19

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Regeneron and GlaxoSmithKline are among the biggest pharmaceutical companies to have developed COVID-19 treatments using a class of drugs called monoclonal antibodies. Laboratory-made monoclonal antibodies mimic natural antibodies in fighting off infections. Unlike vaccines, they do not rely on the body to create an...

Romania detects first cases of Omicron coronavirus variant

BUCHAREST (Reuters) – Romania’s health ministry said on Saturday it has detected the first two cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in two Romanians who returned from South Africa on Nov. 30. The two travellers, a 48-year-old woman from the central county of Brasov and a 59-year-old man...
Gilead recalls vials of COVID-19 drug remdesivir due to glass contamination

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Gilead Sciences announced a nationwide recall of 55,000 vials of its COVID-19 treatment drug remdesivir due to the "presence of glass particulates." The U.S.-based biopharmaceutical firm said the two recalled lots of remdesivir, which is also known by the brand name Veklury, were limited to the United States, and no reports of adverse events had been reported in connection with the recalled vials.
Rapid Test Identifies Antibody Effectiveness Against COVID-19 Variants

Biomedical engineers at Duke University have devised a test to quickly and easily assess how well a person’s neutralizing antibodies fight infection from multiple variants of COVID-19 such as Delta and the newly discovered Omicron variant. This test could potentially tell doctors how protected a patient is from new variants...
Eli Lilly
Lilly’s Covid-19 Antibody Treatment Is Authorized For Child Use

There are all kinds of viable treatments in the works for the novel coronavirus-triggered disease, and the latest one that we are addressing is from Lilly. It’s been just revealed by The Wall Street Journal that Eli Lilly & Co.’s monoclonal antibody drug has been cleared for emergency use in children under the age of 12, the Food and Drug Administration said on Friday.
Canadian, U.S. truckers warn vaccine mandates will disrupt supply chains

OTTAWA/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The main trucking lobbies in Canada and the United States are warning that vaccine and testing requirements for workers will further disrupt supply chains because there is already a dire shortage of drivers. Canada will require vaccines for truck drivers starting in January, while the Biden administration...
Eli Lilly's COVID-19 treatment now authorized high-risk patients 'of any age'

Eli Lilly & Co. said Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has expanded the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its bamlanivimab and etesevimab, taken together, to treat certain high-risk patients that are under the age of 12, even newborns. "With the FDA's decision to allow use of bamlanivimab with etesevimab in children and infants, Lilly can now offer treatment and prevention options to high-risk individuals of any age," said Daniel Skovronsky, Lilly's chief scientific and medical officer. Lilly said bamlanivimab and etesevimab taken together retains neutralization activity against the delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, and the drug maker is working to understand neutralization activity on the omicron variant. Lilly's stock, which fell 1.9% in afternoon trading Friday, has rallied 44.0% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 19.7%.
COVID-19 Breakthrough Infections More Common, More Severe Among Immunocompromised Individuals

Studies support the use of a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose to increase protection among immunocompromised individuals. Breakthrough COVID-19 infections in fully vaccinated individuals are considerably more common among immunocompromised individuals, according to a study published in the Journal of Medical Economics. The retrospective cohort study used data from approximately 1.2 million individuals.
COVID Booster: HIV, variants and asthma

The science on the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is not going to be well understood for a few weeks at least, but a perspective in Nature makes one thing clear: even if this variant didn’t emerge in an HIV-positive person, the HIV/AIDS epidemic is the perfect breeding ground for new variants of COVID-19.
FDA clears use of Lilly's COVID-19 antibody therapy for kids

Dec 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized the use of Eli Lilly's (LLY.N) COVID-19 dual-antibody therapy in treating mild to moderate symptoms in all children, including newborns, who are at risk of severe illness. The therapy, bamlanivimab plus etesevimab, was previously authorized for children...
How Pfizer developed a COVID pill in record time

Two new drugs for treating patients with COVID-19 are awaiting authorization from the FDA, and both may be effective against the omicron variant. One made by Merck got a thumbs-up from an FDA advisory committee earlier this week; the other from Pfizer is still waiting for review. NPR's Joe Palca has a story of how Pfizer came up with its new drug and why it may work against omicron.
Moderna VS Pfizer: New Study Names The Most Effective COVID-19 Vaccine

In a first of its kind comparative analysis, new research staged a head-to-head between two of COVID-19’s greatest nemeses: Moderna VS Pfizer. Using electronic records from US veterans who received one of these two vaccines, researchers determined who came out on top when it came to preventing COVID-19 and reducing the likelihood of hospitalization or death.
Second monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 approved in the UK

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has approved the monoclonal antibody treatment sotrovimab (Xevudy; GSK and Vir Biotechnology) for people with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 and at least one risk factor for developing severe illness. Sotrovimab is the second monoclonal antibody treatment approved by the MHRA but, unlike the monoclonal...
Factbox-What COVID-19 vaccine and drug makers have to say about Omicron

(Reuters) – The Omicron variant of the coronavirus has sparked fears that existing COVID-19 vaccines and treatment could be less effective against it. South Africa’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases said early epidemiological data suggested Omicron was able to evade some immunity, but existing vaccines should still protect against severe disease and death.
