While the NHL had hoped all COVID-19 related issues would no longer be a problem after the 2020-21 season, that is no longer the case. Very recently, both the Ottawa Senators and New York Islanders have been forced to postpone games due to a number of players on each roster testing positive for COVID. As a result, the league is being forced to reschedule those games, which may result in the NHL backing out of the 2022 Winter Olympics. In order to both try and keep the Olympics as an option, as well as to try and keep teams healthy and able to play out their schedule, the league has sent out a memo to all 32 teams on changes going forward.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO