ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Siemens CEO Roland Busch gets 6.94 million euros for 2021

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZURICH (Reuters) – Siemens Chief Executive Roland Busch picked up 6.94 million euros ($7.86 million) in compensation for the 2021 business year, his first year leading the engineering and technology company, the group’s annual report, published on Thursday, showed. The 57-year-old, who took over from long-serving CEO Joe Kaeser...

wixx.com

Comments / 0

Related
101 WIXX

Fortive to buy healthcare software maker Provation for $1.43 billion

(Reuters) -Industrial products maker Fortive Corp said on Friday it had entered a deal with Clearlake Capital Group to acquire Provation Software Inc, a provider of software solutions used in hospitals, for nearly $1.43 billion. Investment firm Clearlake had acquired Provation in 2018. Fortive, which spun out from Danaher Corp...
SOFTWARE
Reuters

Exclusive-KNDS readies 650 million euro bid for Leonardo units - sources

ROME (Reuters) -KMW+Nexter Defence Systems (KNDS) is close to making a 650 million euro ($736 million) binding bid for Leonardo’s OTO Melara and Wass units, three sources said on Thursday, in a move that could strengthen its position in the land defence sector. The Franco-German consortium is conducting due diligence...
BUSINESS
101 WIXX

China Evergrande gets $260 million guarantee demand

(Reuters) – China Evergrande Group said on Friday it had got a demand for a $260 million guarantee obligation, and said it may be unable to pay up due to a liquidity crunch. It said it was engaged in discussions with creditors to formulate a restructuring plan. (Reporting by Arundhati...
ECONOMY
wkzo.com

Bank of Ireland fined 24.5 million euros over IT failures

DUBLIN (Reuters) -Ireland’s central bank has fined Bank of Ireland 24.5 million euros ($27.8 million) over technology failures that the lender took more than a decade to fix. Handing down one of its largest ever penalties, the central bank on Thursday said that IT service continuity deficiencies were repeatedly identified...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Kaeser
smarteranalyst.com

BNY Mellon’s Pershing to Acquire Optimal Asset Management

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) announced that one of its companies Pershing has inked a deal to acquire Optimal Asset Management, Inc. to offer customized direct indexing solutions to clients. Shares of the American investment banking services holding company gained...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Siemens#Ceo#Zurich#Reuters#Digital Industries#Smart Infrastructure
pymnts

Moody’s Acquires Two European KYC Firms

Moody’s Corporation is acquiring two European companies in a bid to enhance its Know Your Customer (KYC) capabilities. The company announced in a news release Friday (Dec. 3) it had acquired the U.K.’s PassFort Limited and entered into an agreement to acquire kompany out of Austria. “Our customers rely on...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Paysafe’s viafintech and Solarisbank Introduce Deposit and Withdrawal Infrastructure in Europe

which is part of specialized payments platform Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), has formed a new partnership with Solarisbank AG with “a joint vision to replace the classic bank branch and physical locations for basic banking services.”. As one of Europe’s major banking-as-a-service (BaaS) platforms, Solarisbank offers global corporations and fast-growing...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Curtains for conglomerates: Will smaller companies drive bigger returns?

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. In November, GE announced it would break up into three divisions, Johnson & Johnson decoupled its consumer business from its pharmaceutical and medical devices business, and Japan’s Toshiba spun off its energy infrastructure and electronic devices.
BUSINESS
Tom's Hardware

Razer Proposes to Take Firm Private to Focus on Fintech and Software

The management of PC and peripherals maker Razer has formally announced plans to take the company private at a valuation of HK$24.70 billion ($3.17 billion), reports Reuters. A group led by executives and a private equity firm cited plans to take significant risks in a bid to pursue new business opportunities in fintech and software as the reasons for the proposal.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
TechCrunch

Mexico’s Mendel secures $35M to tackle LatAm’s corporate spend management problem

The Mexico-based startup closed the $15 million Series A round and $20 million debt financing after participating in Y Combinator’s Winter 2021 cohort. ALLVP and Infinity Ventures, a firm founded by a trio of ex-PayPal execs, co-led the equity raise. A number of angel investors also participated, including Airbase founder and CEO Thejo Kote, Auth0 co-founder and CTO Matias Woloski, Mercado Libre CFO Pedro Arnt, Kavak COO Federico Ranero and Bain Capital’s Keri Gohman, among others.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Supply chain risk, keeping top talent and capital investment—all on the radar of CFOs this week

What seemed like feasible solutions for supply chain woes actually didn’t pan out as expected, according to McKinsey & Company’s latest report. In 2020, 40% of senior supply chain executives surveyed planned on nearshoring (transferring a business operation to a nearby country) and increasing their supplier base, but only 15% said those efforts were completed in the past 12 months, the report found. Meanwhile, less than half (47%) of respondents said last year that increasing inventory of critical products was a priority; and in 2021, 61% said they’ve implemented that practice. In addition, 38% said in 2020 regionalization was key, yet just 25% said it was implemented. About 95% of respondents also said they have formal supply-chain risk-management processes. The most important step is for CFOs to work together with supply chain leaders as processes are formalized, said Knut Alicke, a McKinsey partner.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

SatLease Capital Announces New Partnership With Blue C Mobile To Streamline SatCom Financing

SatLease Capital (SLC) announced a partnership with Blue C Mobile, a maritime satellite communications company specializing in providing simple, affordable, and flexible solutions for all industry segments from shipping, passenger, fishing, and O&G. SLC will provide custom-tailored and flexible financing solutions for Blue C Mobile customers. “This partnership is truly...
BUSINESS
AFP

US sues to block chipmaker Nvidia's $40 bn merger with UK's Arm

US regulators filed a lawsuit Thursday to block the $40-billion merger of graphics chip star Nvidia with mobile chip technology powerhouse Arm Ltd, fearing it would undermine competition. The move comes as US President Joe Biden strives to ramp up domestic chip production to ease American industry's reliance on imports. "The proposed vertical deal would give one of the largest chip companies control over the computing technology and designs that rival firms rely on to develop their own competing chips," the Federal Trade Commission said in a release, calling chips "critical infrastructure." The world faces a global shortage of semiconductors, choking production of a wide range of products including automobiles, sending new and used car prices surging.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

American Express Global Business Travel confirms $5.3 billion merger deal with SPAC Apollo Strategic Growth

Shares of American Express Co. rose 0.8% in premarket trading Friday, after American Express Global Business Travel (GBT), which is 50% owned by AmEx, confirmed that it will go public through a merger with special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in a deal that values the combined company at $5.3 billion. The Wall Street Journal had previously reported that a deal was near. The merger will provide $1.2 billion in gross proceeds, including $335 million in private investment in public equity (PIPE) from investors including Zoom Video Communications Inc. , Sabre Corp. and Apollo Global...
TRAVEL
Reuters

Pratt & Whitney targets backlog with updated A320neo engine

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Pratt & Whitney's improved version of the geared turbofan engine used by Airbus SE's (AIR.PA) strong-selling A320neo jet family will help build backlog, the engine maker said on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies' (RTX.N) Pratt said it will also meet the demands of its largest commercial customer, Airbus,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy