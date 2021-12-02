ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Elyse Bower of Horizons Community Solutions on Cancer Screenings

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirector of Marketing & Development at Horizons Community Solutions Elyse Bower talks...

KPLC TV

Low Dose CT lung cancer screening scan

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lung cancer is one of the cancers we see most in our region, but early detection can save your life. “Many times patients do not know they have it, or they’re not diagnosed until they’re showing symptoms, which is typically a later stage.”. That’s why...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Benzinga

Detecting Early Cancer Screening Stocks At An Early Stage Is Critical

If you're going to get cancer, you’re going to want to detect it early. While we’ve come a long way, baby, when it comes to treating terrible maladies like lung cancer, the best treatment—and where the future of cancer treatment lies—is in early detection. You’d be better off detecting lung cancer in stage 1 and be treated by a shaman that you would detecting lung cancer at stage 2 be treated at Sloan Kettering. (I possess zero medical knowledge whatsoever, but I think this is about right.)
CANCER
phillyvoice.com

The COVID-19 pandemic is still adversely impacting cancer screenings, study finds

During the early phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, when hospitals were overwhelmed and people were avoiding going to the doctor's office, delays in computer tomography scans for cancer were expected. However, a new study points to the alarming fact that many people who need imaging to detect and treat cancers...
CANCER
healthitanalytics.com

Data Analytics Reveals Significant Drop in Cancer Screening in 2020

- In 2020, many patients delayed care due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the vaccine rollout and cases declining from last year, data analytics indicates that significant decreases in CT imaging for cancer are persisting. Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Haver Medical School analyzed cancer-related CT exams during three periods...
CANCER
Rutherford Source

Catch Up on Missed Cancer Screenings

In 2020 and the early months of 2021, COVID-19 shook up routine medical care as health care workers rapidly repositioned to provide treatment and comfort to the millions diagnosed with the coronavirus. It caused delays in elective surgeries, such as joint replacements; and “emergencies” were reclassified and treated in lower-level care units.
HEALTH
megadoctornews.com

When and How to Screen for Colorectal Cancer?

By National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) Newswise — PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pennsylvania— The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN®) today announced the publication of new NCCN Guidelines for Patients®: Colorectal Cancer Screening. Colorectal cancer (CRC) is the fourth most frequently diagnosed cancer in the United States, with an estimated 104,270 new cases of colon cancer and 43,230 new cases of rectal cancer in 2021, and an estimated 52,980 deaths this year.[1] Screening can reduce the rate of death by catching CRC at an earlier, more treatable stage, and can reduce overall cancer incidences by detecting and removing pre-cancerous polyps. This new, free guide for patients and caregivers breaks down the different ways screening can be done and explains the recommended timing according to the latest research.
CANCER
WGME

Observe Lung Cancer Awareness Month this November with cancer screening

Lung cancer is the No. 1 cause of cancer death for men and women in our region, according to the American Lung Association. Although that is alarming, it is not without hope. With multiple convenient screening locations, MaineHealth is increasing your access to preventative care so you can focus on your future. Screening may find lung cancer early, which is when treatment works better.
CANCER
cbslocal.com

Doctors Urge Regular Cancer Screenings After Record Low During Pandemic

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Skipping cancer screenings is the route many people took during the height of the pandemic, and doctors say they’re noticing some serious consequences as a result. They’re urging people to rebook those appointments now. Dr. Dona Hobart is the director of the Breast Care Center at Northwest...
BALTIMORE, MD
Sand Mountain Reporter

Community raises over $35,000 for Boaz woman with cancer

More than $35,000 was raised to help a Boaz woman fight cancer. Kevin Brooks said volunteers held a steak dinner and auction Nov. 23 in Boaz to help Meredith Barnes Washburn, 41, as she fights cancer. “We had a great turnout,” Brooks said. “The community really came out in a...
BOAZ, AL
ajmc.com

Dr Victoria Ly Offers Potential Solutions to Vision Screening Follow-up Disparities

Victoria Ly, MD, MPH, outlines one method of tackling vision screening follow-up rate disparities among children in Arkansas. School districts across the state may be able to partner with their local ophthalmologists or optometrists, said Victoria Ly, MD, MPH, an intern resident physician at University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in ophthalmology.
HEALTH
KVAL

Targeting Cancer: The importance of intestinal cancer screening

Barbara Turcott cherishes the time she spends with her family; time she says she would not have if it weren’t for a colonoscopy she had in 2008. “I knew I was of the age when colonoscopy was recommended, and I had already put it off for four years. I knew it was time,” she says.
EUGENE, OR
Tampa Bay News Wire

Oak Hill Hospital Earns Lung Cancer Screening Designation

Brooksville, FL (November 30, 2021) — Oak Hill Hospital is excited to announce during Lung Cancer Awareness Month that it is now a designated Lung Cancer Screening Center by the American College of Radiology (ACR). The ACR Lung Cancer Screening Center designation is a voluntary program that recognizes facilities that have committed to practice safe, effective diagnostic care for individuals at the highest risk for lung cancer.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
kmvt

‘Idaho Skin Institute of Twin Falls’ offering free skin cancer screenings

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho has consistently shown high skin cancer rates because of the amount of time people spend outdoors and the high elevation. Because of that, the ‘Idaho Skin Institute of Twin Falls’ is offering free skin cancer screenings for anyone in the community on the first Wednesday of every month from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
TWIN FALLS, ID

