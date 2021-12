Halo Infinite's first event, Fracture: Tenrai, began on November 23 and will run for one week. Fracture: Tenrai will return several times throughout Season 1, so don't worry if you can't unlock everything from the Yoroi armor set in one week. In fact, 343 has said you definitely won't be able to work your way through the whole event pass in one go, so take note of the future dates that Fracture: Tenrai's been announced to return below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO